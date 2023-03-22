Ribbon cutting

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (in red coat) and BioTown Ag President Brian Furrer (right center) and partners in the new venture cut a ribbon for BioGas in front of the methane scrubber, which turns methane gas into clean natural gas.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

REYNOLDS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined BioTown AG officials, county officials and others involved in the newest BioTown AG venture, BioGas LLC. The Agriculture business in Reynolds welcomed all who are involved in the process of changing livestock manure into clean natural gas from methane produced by the waste. BioTown General Manager Chad Hoerr said they turn waste into valuable energy.

BioGas has partnered with five area dairies to take their animal waste and turn it into usable sustainable clean energy in the form of methane and natural gas. The waste products are introduced to a digester, which produces methane gas that then goes into a cleaning process to become a clean natural gas.