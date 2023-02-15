MONTICELLO — February 14 is either a favorite day or possibly a miserable day depending on one’s relationship status. In recent years the inception of "Galentine’s Day" events for prior to Valentine’s Day have become more common each year. Good Life Nutrition and The Crafty Plum teamed up to host a Galentines’s Day event offering art, nutritious snacks and beverages while doing facials and learning about skin care, relaxing and decompressing while creating a piece of art. Danita and Kealie Cauble, owners of Good Life Nutrition and the business next door to The Crafty Plum owned by Kris Lowry, teamed up on the idea of providing a fun evening between their businesses for a Galentine’s Day event.
Good Life Nutrition has been open for two years and The Crafty Plum has been a part of the Main Street scene a couple years longer offering art projects that can be done with simple directions with supplies provided in Lowry’s studio.
“I was wanting to create a small event where we could show what GLN does, and give a glimpse of what The Crafty Plum does,” Keali Cauble stated. Keali and her mother are a part of Herbal Life and along with teas and shakes, skin care is also a healthy component of the company too. Tori Criswell, a Red Aspen consultant was also there to talk about her line of reusable manicure nails.
Criswell explained that she was a customer of Red Aspen before she began selling them. “I’m a busy mother and during COVID, I wanted something I could do for myself for self-care,” Criswell said. Then she loved the products so much she decided to become a consultant. The manicures are press-on nails that are reusable and non-toxic, as well as durable, Criswell explained.
“We advertised the event to offer facials and spa treatments, while relaxing and painting at the Crafty Plum,” Keali added.
A dozen ladies came to relax and be creative, and learn a little bit about good skin care, and while this was the first Galentine’s event; the Caubles and Lowry are likely to team up with each other again. Women owned businesses educating and celebrating what an idea can blossom into.
This could be the first of many events hosted by the businesses.