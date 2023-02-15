MONTICELLO — February 14 is either a favorite day or possibly a miserable day depending on one’s relationship status. In recent years the inception of "Galentine’s Day" events for prior to Valentine’s Day have become more common each year. Good Life Nutrition and The Crafty Plum teamed up to host a Galentines’s Day event offering art, nutritious snacks and beverages while doing facials and learning about skin care, relaxing and decompressing while creating a piece of art. Danita and Kealie Cauble, owners of Good Life Nutrition and the business next door to The Crafty Plum owned by Kris Lowry, teamed up on the idea of providing a fun evening between their businesses for a Galentine’s Day event.

Good Life Nutrition has been open for two years and The Crafty Plum has been a part of the Main Street scene a couple years longer offering art projects that can be done with simple directions with supplies provided in Lowry’s studio.

Trending Food Videos