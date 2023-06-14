Brunch/White Co. Community Foundation
By Susan G. Wright/HJ Correspondent
As organizations return to pre-Covid behaviors, the White County Community Foundation’s Women Giving Together Committee held the 15th annual fundraising meal, while it was the first time for the committee to have it on a Saturday, or have it as a brunch.
“We chose to have a brunch, because women might not be able to attend our event as easily during the work week,” Community Foundation Director Lucy Dold explained.
This year’s speaker was Nancy Elliott Dornan Bernfield, who grew up in White/Carroll counties and currently is the executive director of Network of Caring, which she founded with her first husband Jim Dornan while they established a marketing business of their own. Nancy was always called to try and help others and when working with a charity the idea blossomed to connect the organizations who can help with the people in need. Wheelchairs in Ukraine, providing seeds in Africa to help villages grow food and building hope for orphans, working with other organizations like World Vision, Fernando Foundation provides power wheelchairs for power soccer leagues.
Bernfield has lived her life by thinking differently when an obstacle gets in the way. Recently Network of Giving held a bowl-a-thon and raised $92,000 for wheelchairs in Ukraine. Also, teaching children to give by hosting a food drive at elementary schools helps to introduce that feeling of sharing on a different level, Bernfield said.
“You cannot hate yourself into being a better person,” she stated, sharing a quote she read recently. ”Learning keeps us vibrant!” Her enthusiasm is infectious and her devotion to helping others is central to her existence. She ended her presentation saying, ”Don’t let your inner critic grab the mic.”
White County United Way, Project Sprout/Mobile Integrated Health, Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana, and the Audubon Society Chapter, director Rick Reed were recipients of grants for 2023.