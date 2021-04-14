BATTLE GROUND — Wolf Park has a lot to celebrate in April.
All six gray wolves and two gray foxes that call Wolf Park home have April birthdays, and the park itself will turn 49 this month.
After a long year of adjustments and program changes due to the pandemic, April will also mark the re-opening of Wolf Park’s Visitor Center.
The visitor center is the first public building guests encounter when visiting Wolf Park.
Starting April 17, the visitor center will have standard hours of operation — 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays.
At the visitor center, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about Wolf Park programs and memberships, make tour reservations, and shop for Wolf Park merchandise.
All tours, such as "Follow the Pack" and "Howl Night," require a reservation. They can be booked at the Visitor Center or online at wolfpark.org.
While the visitor center will have regular set hours, tours and other programs occur throughout the week at various times of day.
“During the pandemic we had to get creative about how we booked our tours to keep them a safe and manageable size. This has allowed us to develop a system where we can have a flexible schedule that makes the most of the seasons and gives our guests more options to observe our animal ambassadors when they are most active,” said Karah Rawlings, Wolf Park's executive director. “We recommend that our guests check the tour schedule at wolfpark.org prior to their visit.
"Although we will help them make a tour reservation at the visitor center, opportunities to view the animals may not be immediately available, depending on when they arrive.”
April 17 is the birthday party when the wolves, foxes and bison of Wolf Park receive wrapped gift boxes full of their favorite treats. The event is free entry for Wolf Park members with their membership card. Non-members may purchase tickets at wolfpark.org.
In addition to the re-opening of the visitor center, the observation building that overlooks the main wolf enclosure will also be open to visitors.