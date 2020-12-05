WOLCOTT — A Wolcott woman and two of her neighbors say they have been suffering without proper running water since February — and they want the problem resolved.
During last month’s Wolcott Town Council meeting, resident Robin Foley expressed her concerns to the council, pleading with them and Robert Bellucci, project engineer for Common Wealth Engineers Inc.
“We now have the official release from the USDA and they did sign off on us for the big line but also using it to address the issue as well,” Bellucci said. “I requested site visits from all three of them. They have a fixed amount of money to use so we are going to make sure that there are no surprises. I have also identified to all three of them when they finalize their pricing to assume the schedule has to be by the end of this month.”
Council President Michael Johnson apologized to Foley and urged Belluci to get it completed in a timely manner.
Foley said she was tired of apologies and just wants the issue resolved.
“You all have water. You go home and take a shower after work. You can do your dishes and cook meals, and laundry,” she said. “You have no idea what this has been like for the last 10 months.”
Foley said the delay has caused her water lines and water heater to fill with calcium buildup.
“We can’t properly flush them or they do not have enough (water) flowing through them,” she said. “I know you guys aren’t going to be replacing them. That will be on us, too.”
A distressed Foley then stormed out of the meeting.
Later, Foley told the Herald Journal that nothing has been completed yet.
“I’m a health care worker in a nursing home, and just this last week I have been exposed to patients with COVID-19 at least two times,” she said. “My partner is considered high risk because of his heart problems. I have never worked in the red zone before but now I am and it has been really hard sitting there with these patients holding their hand as they pass away.
“And these guys don’t seem to care to work to fix my water so that I can shower and protect my own family,” Foley continued. “I have been to five or six meetings now. I try to be nice and they continue to promise it will get fixed and it’s just been nothing. I have called the health department, I have called Gov. Holcomb’s office, I have played the run-around game with the numbers they gave me for assistance and nothing has been done and nobody can help. And according to Rob (Bellucci), it will always be another 30 days.”
Foley said that after the November meeting, Belluci did have a meeting with Foley and her partner, as well as the contractors. Foley said she was under the impression the project would be starting the following week.
“They came out and marked all the lines. My partner moved anything that may be in their way — and then nothing,” she said. “We haven’t heard anything since. I know we are just three houses but we all deserve to have water, too.”
She said her family uses paper plates, plastic utensils and aluminum pans for easy disposal. In a 24-hour period, Foley estimates the household uses four gallons of water, with an average of 705 gallons per month.
“It’s just pitiful really,” she said. “We have to go to our neighbor’s house down the road to shower or fill jugs of water. We basically pay to flush the toilet and we can’t even do that every time, either.”
During Tuesday’s town council meeting via Facebook Live, people left comments regarding the water lines, with no reply from the town board. The meeting was adjourned without the council publicly responding to the matter.