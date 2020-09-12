WOLCOTT — During the September Town Council Meeting the Wolcott Town board heard the first reading for updating the town’s water ordinance, a resignation from a council member and future plans in the works from the park committee.
Council President Mike Johnson read the first reading of the town’s water ordinance. The changes include a flat late fee of $15, which was raised from the 10% fee and a reconnect fee change from $25 to $50.
Also, renters will pay a $200 deposit while homeowners will pay a $150 deposit.
The council also discussed a service called ServLine Utility Insurance which will help water companies recapture lost revenue and bad debt associated with customer water leaks while also reducing the stress, effort and time involved in the leak adjustment process.
With this insurance, residents can choose to opt in or out of the program. The insurance also provides relief to customers by freeing them from the financial burden of the unexpected expenses of high water bills due to water leaks.
Johnson requested a letter to be sent to residents inviting them to attend the October council meeting to hear a presentation by a representative from the company. Residents will also be provided an opportunity to ask questions and give input on the program.
In other business:
- Johnson read a letter of resignation from council member Richard Lynn, who said his health has become an issue and he does not feel he can no longer fulfill the position as a board member. The board will need to appoint someone to fill the position until a new board member is elected into office.
- Park Board President Lori Bussell said they are working on gathering quotes to redo the basketball courts. She said the entire walking pathway needs to be torn out and redone to widen it. The park staff continues working to remove acts of vandalism that took place a few months ago at the park, and staff is installing lights for people to use the park in the evenings.
- The town is working with Attorney Jacob Ahler to identify potential areas within Wolcott to establish a TIF District. Ahler will have more information for the board at next month’s meeting.