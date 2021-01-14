WOLCOTT — One newcomer and four returning members took their seats for the first council meeting of 2021.
The new council member Rex Pierson was officially sworn in Dec. 15, 2020. Returning councilmen Michael Johnson, Cameron Emond, Jerry Lietz and Darwin Miller were present for the election of council officers and other approvals.
Johnson and Emonds will remain president and vice president of the board, respectively.
The council received a resignation email from Karen Evans for her seat on the White County Economic Development Corporation board. The council is looking for a volunteer from the council or the community to fulfill the seat will appoint someone in February.
Clerk/Treasurer said WCED Board Chairman Randy Price and President Randy Mitchell will meet with the appointee for a brief orientation. She said the board meets on the first Monday of every month from noon to 1:30 pm.
Following the appointments, the council was presented with requests from the Wolcott Main Street Committee and the Fourth of July Festival president.
“The Fourth of July Committee is hoping to have a beer garden for the festival this year,” said Michelle Earney. “We are approaching you early to get approval for that and make sure we have our T’s crossed and I’s dotted.”
According to Town Attorney Jacob Ahler, the park board would need to consult with an attorney and likely have to make changes or an amendment to their bi-laws.
Considering the park has a “No Alcohol” rule, the Fourth of July Committee would be unable to host a beer garden at the park for the festival. The council decided to wait on approval until they get further information from the park board as well as the Fourth of July Committee.
Wolcott Main Street Committee member Marilyn Young shared an update regarding the town’s new digital sign. She said the sign cost $26,700, and the $25,000 donation from Meadow Lake Wind Farms was applied to the sign. Young then asked if the town would be willing to donate $5,000 to go toward the cost of the pole. The pole cost an additional $6,600.
Months ago, the Town of Wolcott donated $5,000 to the Wolcott Main Street Committee earmarked for a purchase of a building in the town. However, when the building purchase fell through, the committee returned the money to the town. Young was hopeful the town would reallocate those funds to go toward the sign project. The board approved the request.
The council then heard from Robert Bellucci, from Common Wealth Engineering, in regard to the lack of water pressure for three residents who have been with lack of water pressure since February 2020.
“I had a conversation with the contractor and they will be delivering the equipment sometime tomorrow,” he said. “The contractor will start on soft cut on the pavement and the supplies should be delivered.”
Resident Robin Foley asked, “So does that mean we would have water then by the end of next week?”
Belluci replied, “Well, there will have to be samples of the water pulled and that can take 24-48 hours to receive back, but after that, yes.”
Bellucci said residents would be completely without water for two to three hours while the lines are disconnected and then reconnected.
Johnson asked that the contractor reach out to him personally if there will be any delays regarding the supplies or if the weather would cause any issues.
“I don’t want it to be pushed back any further,” Johnson said.