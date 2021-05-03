MONTICELLO — Eleven non-profits in the Carroll White REMC service territory were granted more than $15,000 as part of the cooperative's Operation Round Up grants program.
The Carroll County Community Center, located in Flora, received a $2,500 grant.
“The project is for the Summer Day Camp Program,” wrote grant writer Halie Pedersen. “This is the largest youth program the community center has with most campers coming from Carroll County.
“Nearly 50% of the youth who attend camp are receiving funding assistance, which allows their weekly camp fees to be reduced,” Pedersen said. “Many of the parents of the youth served would not be able to send their children to camp without funding assistance. Continued funding is needed for the program to succeed and grow. We need safe and reliable transportation for the children to go to and from camp, as well as providing opportunities for field trips and activities.”
The Town of Camden also received a $2,500 grant to assist in purchasing a new police vehicle.
“The town’s current vehicle is 11 years old and in poor condition,” wrote grant writer Jeff Sieber. “The current vehicle requires constant repairs. The Town of Camden cannot afford to purchase a new vehicle with the budgets and limited tax dollars. We are seeking outside funding. We are also applying for funding through the USDA, but that grant is only eligible for 15% of the total vehicle cost.”
Other grants distributed in the spring cycle included:
Carroll County Council on Aging: A $2,000 grant for transportation costs for Carroll County senior citizens was awarded.
“Transportation services are available to all senior citizens, handicapped and disabled persons in Carroll County, wrote grant applicant Ashley Wilson.
Meadaryville Nursery School: A $2,000 grant to purchase materials and supplies to teach different aspects of literacy, including phonics, phonemic awareness, reading, spelling and writing for students was presented to this nursery school.
Active Care Develops Community (ACDC): This organization received a $1,500 grant to replace an old announcement sign with a digital/computer sign.
“This will allow our Community Center’s volunteers to announce bad weather, unsafe road conditions and community activities,” wrote grant writer Margo E. Layman. The sign will also relay community assistance needs.
Friends of Carroll County Parks: A $1,012 grant was received to assist in purchasing two additional picnic tables for Deer Creek Park.
“Since camping has become even more popular during the pandemic, camp sites are in high demand,” wrote grant writer Bonnie Maxwell. “Deer Creek Park, a county park, offers full-hook-up at the rear of the park near the pond. Primitive tent camping sites can be easily added at the top of the pond, behind a small forest of trees previously planted by the Friends of Carroll County Parks.”
Interactive Media Class/Delphi: Laurie Kinzie, a Delphi High School Interactive Media teacher, was awarded a $1,000 grant for her students.
“These funds will provide students with the opportunity to operate drones in the classroom and utilize film shots in their projects," she said. “My end goal would be to use them for projects for the community.”
Flora Girls Softball League: Grant Richardson, grant writer, requested funds to purchase and install a new P.A. system for the softball field.
“We would like to be able to play the National Anthem before games as well as have the ability to announce during games,” said Grant. A one thousand dollar was granted to this project.
Burlington Community Library: A $750 grant was awarded for the Burlington Community Library’s summer reading program. This year’s summer program is entitled Tails and Tales for 2021.
“Youth will explore everything from animals to planes and kites,” wrote grant writer, Shelia Friedline. “This exploration will be supported with books, story times, crafts and presentations.
Wolcott Summer Festival: Grant writer Matt Hall wrote, “We are requesting a grant to help fund our annual Wolcott Summer Festival. This festival allows a chance for Wolcott and the surrounding communities to come together to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day.” The festival committee was awarded $500. This festival has existed for more than 50 years and annually takes place on the Fourth of July.
Libby & Abby Memorial Park Foundation (L&A Park Foundation): A $500 grant was awarded to the Libby and Abby Memorial Park Foundation to assist in purchasing bleachers for the three ball fields that are currently under construction. The L&A Park Foundation was formed in October 2017.
For more information about "Operation Round Up," visit www.cwremc.coop. The application to receive grants is also available online.