WOLCOTT – The Wolcott Town Council may keep its public meetings in the virtual realm for the foreseeable future.
Although no formal decision was made, the topic was heavily discussed during their regular November meeting.
The council discussed COVID-19 and how the council will move forward with its December meeting. The majority of the council shared their strong interest in closing the meetings to the public and conducting meetings live, while other council members wanted to continue public meetings by practicing safety measures such as masks, social distancing, and sanitization stations.
The council asked for the public’s commentary. While there were only a few people in attendance, most were OK with the meetings being virtual. If the decision to go virtual is made, the council will look into making the meetings easier to hear if using Facebook Live. The council has received much feedback from residents about the difficulty they have in hearing the discussions.
The council discussed waiting to see how the rise in COVID-19 numbers would affect the state as the month passed on and whether or not Gov. Eric Holcomb would announce new safety measures or lockdowns.
In other business:
• Wolcott Main Street President George Blissett said the committee would not be doing Christmas lights at the park this year since the park will not have electricity until January. The committee will decorate Market Street and along US 24. He also said the committee has ordered the long-awaited electronic sign for the town’s message board. Blissett thought the sign would be delivered sometime in December, but the committee still needs to come up with the funds for the custom pole they are hoping to mount it on.
• The newly elected president of the Wolcott Fourth of July Festival Committee, Michelle Earney, introduced herself to the board and shared the committee’s vision for events and the hopes of bringing the carnival back to the Fourth of July Festival in 2021.
• The board approved a service for residents to use automatic withdrawals as well as credit card payments for no extra fee. Currently, residents have to pay $4 when paying their utility bills. The town board felt the initial investment of $2,000 and the rate of $275 a year would be an investment that would benefit the community far into the future.