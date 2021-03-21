MONTMORENCI — A White County man was one of two people killed in an early Sunday morning crash on US 231 west of West Lafayette.
According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, Jordyn Bice, 21, of Wolcott, and Helen Probasco, 64, of Otterbein, were both killed in the crash. A third person, Michael Probasco, 66, of Otterbein, was seriously injured in the crash that occurred around 5 a.m. in the 8700 block of US 231 just north of Montmorenci.
According to sheriff’s office investigators, Bise appeared to be headed north on US 231 when his Chevrolet Equinox veered over the center line and struck the Probascos’ Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
The TCSO accident reconstruction team concluded Bise was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle while Helen Probasco was pinned inside the Silverado. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael Probasco was also trapped inside the Silverado but was extricated and flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of his undisclosed injuries. He reportedly told police he did not see what happened because he was asleep at the time of the crash.
Toxicology tests are pending for both Bise and Helen Probasco.
The TCSO is continuing its investigation into the crash.