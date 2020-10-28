WOLCOTT — A topic on the Wolcott Main Street Committee agenda in October left the committee debating the pros and cons for over an hour.
That topic? Obtaining 501c3 nonprofit status.
Such a move would remove WMSC from under the umbrella of the Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation (RWCDC) and help the group create its own identity, according to WMSC president George Blissett.
“Typically, main street committees hold their own 501c3 status. The way we are set up is the RWCDC holds the 501c3 license status,” he said.
Blissett points to several projects on which WMSC has worked.
“In 2020 we have grown and worked on many large projects for the town — the electronic sign, the murals, multiple fundraisers and festivals, and now the Jim Sterrett Building,” he said. “This leads me to the purchase of the old gas station building. Having this status would allow us to pursue the project on our own without needing permission from them first.”
The discussion grew tense when the committee was split on the decision as discussed benefits and disadvantages of becoming its own nonprofit.
Blissett attempted to clear up confusion about concerns of separation from RWCDC and was questioned about his reasoning proposing the idea.
“This year, our committee has applied for multiple grants and built relationships. I think it would be beneficial for us to obtain our own 501c3 status,” Blissett said. “It will help us create our own identity for the town. We would obviously continue to work with the RWCDC and partner in any projects where we are needed.”
Blissett said his concerns for WMSC not having its own 501c3 status is largely regarding the purchase of the gas station building.
“All the work we have put in to making this goal happen, all the fundraising we have accomplished and grants we are writing, the work we will put in after the building is purchased, maintaining the property and creating it into a space for our town,” he said. “I just think our committee should have full oversight of the asset we worked to obtain.”
As the discussion went on and pressure to move on to other agenda items, committee member Don Gray motioned to table the matter until the next meeting.
“This is a pretty big thing for someone to think about in 15 minutes,” he said, “and I think we need to table this issue until we all have time to think about it.”
Blissett said time is something the group doesn’t have at the moment.
“The matter is time sensitive and tabling the matter until the next meeting won’t work for the time frame.,” he said. “The problem is, we have to purchase the building by Dec. 31. We are in line to get the grant to remediate the soil for free from Brownfield and there is a deadline. If we wait until the November meeting to vote on the status, we won’t have enough time to get our 501c3 number. It takes a minimum of 60 days to file and get the information.”
The committee considered financial contributions from the RWCDC, and how the contributions from the county and town have been distributed toward White County projects, as well as how many board members represent Wolcott’s interest. They continued to discuss tax obligations, insurance and other responsibilities that would come along with having its own 501c3 which, currently being under the RWCDC umbrella, leaves the responsibility on the corporation.
“I think it is up to us,” Blissett said. “I know it’s a big step, but I think it’s up to us right now because we are looking at making a big purchase and investing in a building and property to be utilized for the town. I think the committee should have control of the property.”
On a vote of 6-5, Wolcott Main Street will begin work on its nonprofit status.
According to Sandy Miller, executive director of RWCDC, she will continue to work toward the goals and mission of the organization.