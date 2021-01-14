WOLCOTT — The new year is starting off with exciting news for the Wolcott Main Street Committee.
For months, the WMSC has been working to acquire the Jim Sterrett building on the north curve of US 24.
“We are excited to share that the Wolcott Main Street Committee has been donated the Jim Sterrett building,” said George Blissett, president of the group, “and are going to work with the Indiana Brownfields program to help with the social remediation on the property in order to correct any of the EPA issues it currently has.”
He said that will start in March or April.
Blissett said the committee plans to meet with the White County Commissioners to gather feedback and look forward to creating the space into a meeting hall and storage space for Wolcott Main Street, but also into something from which the town can benefit.
“We are welcoming community offerings for ideas and suggestions for something we can use for the town, like possibly a team center, an E-learning center or food bank,” he said.
The WMSC recently filed to obtain its own 501-3C non-profit organization status separating them from the Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation. The committee is expecting to receive its certificate within 30-60 days. The committee had a long discussion and multiple motions on the matter.
“We are going to make it happen with grants, community support, town support and county support,” Blissett said. “I see it as a three-year project. The first year we will focus on collecting funds, cleaning up the property and begin to make it aesthetically pleasing. The second year we would begin any construction and building improvements, and the third year we hope to have it open to the public.”
The negotiations of the building were handled by committee member Marilyn Young and Blissett.
“The remediation is a grant and is no cost to the Wolcott Main Street,” Blissett said, “so it’s two really great things for the town. We are grateful for the donation and excited that we get to help beautify a part of Wolcott.”