WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Main Street Committee is finding creative and fun ways to raise funds for their projects and promote community Halloween spirit in Wolcott.
The committee has initiated a fundraiser where local businesses in town can compete for bragging rights for the best dressed mannequin. The monster mannequins can be seen driving through Wolcott along U.S. 24.
Darwin Miller, Wolcott Town Council Member and Wolcott Main Street member said, “ I know that with some stores closing they are selling mannequins and one day I was thinking that it could be fun to dress them in Halloween costumes. I had a custom trophy made for the business that wins. And they can display it in their place of business in town. Its a talking point, its fun, its competitive, and it supports our town.“
He continued, “We started this year with 10 mannequins and quickly had 10 local businesses volunteer to participate. They have been up for about a week now and I think it is something people will enjoy looking at during our Oktoberfest and look foreward to us doing year after year.”
The mannequins will be judged by individuals who live outside of Wolcott and will be announced during the Oktoberfest and awarded the trophy.
The businesses that have signed up for the event are, The Bank of Wolcott, Country tan and things, YBS reality, Rustic Rose, Peoples Feed Mill, Roots Eatery and Pub, Mikes Auto repair, HRI Restoration and repair, Wolcott Cafe and Farney’s Service Center.