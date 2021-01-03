WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Main Street Committee checked off another large project on its to-do list Jan. 2 by putting up its long-talked-about digital sign in the downtown area.
The two-sided digital sign is located on property next to the Bank of Wolcott along Range Street. The property was donated to Wolcott Main Street by CenturyLink.
The committee has been raising funds and discussing a digital sign for the community since February 2020. They wanted a sign to deliver information about the community to residents and travelers passing through along US 24/Range Street.
In March 2020, committee members met with a representative from Watchfire Signs to discuss their wants and needs for the digital sign. The project cost about $30,000, but with the help of community volunteers and donations from Meadow Lake Wind Farm ($25,000) and the Community Foundation of White County ($2,500), the project is now complete.
“Farney’s donated the rig and the manpower to help get this sign up,” said Dawn Blissett, Wolcott Main Street Committee member and local business owner. “Even though Farney’s has been working long, sleepless nights cleaning up several cars and semis along Interstate 65 (because of ice and snow over the weekend), they still found time to come and help us install this sign for our community. We are beyond grateful.”
Blissett said one of the signs weighed well more than 750 pounds – not including the bracket.
“(Farney’s) employees helped us mount and install the sign,” she said. “They deserve a huge thanks.”
Blissett said “a lot of pieces and parts” went into the digital sign project.
“CenturyLink donated the property to the Main Street Committee, the wind farms donated funds and concrete, Kevin Miller ran electric, Josh Goddard, with Cowboy Excavating, trenched the lines, (Wolcott Town Councilman) Cameron Emond and his family’s company helped dig and backfill the hole and helped install the sign. We are extremely thankful for everyone who helped and volunteered their time and expertise to the project. Everyone involved helped our committee save thousands (of dollars).”
In a show of appreciation, Blissett said the message board will first display the names of local businesses that donated their time and helped get the sign installed. It will also share town meeting times and other communications for the town.
There will be space available for a fee to display advertising and messages, with the proceeds benefitting the Wolcott Main Street Committee. The funds will be used to maintain the sign and other miscellaneous projects to better the town.
“We already have interest from residents wanting to utilize it for birthdays and anniversaries, along with other businesses that would like to advertise,” Blissett said.
The committee will discuss rates at its January meeting.
“I was proud to work on a project like this for the town,” said Wolcott Town Councilman Darwin Miller. “When I ran for office it was largely because I wanted to help build community and pride for our town. I feel like this sign will be a great way to get the community communicating and involved in fundraisers, meetings, school activities and other events.”