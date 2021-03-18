WOLCOTT — Wolcott Bancorp, a bank holding company and owner of Bank of Wolcott, reported continued strong earnings during 2020 at its annual meeting of shareholders March 17 at the bank’s main office in Wolcott.
The company reported net earnings of $2.93 million in 2020. This equates to earnings per share of $42.69 as compared to the $40.75 per share earned in 2019.
The book value per share increased by over 14% during 2020 to $354.21 per share while the bank remains a strong and well-capitalized financial institution.
“Despite the business interruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team and management of the bank have done an exceptional job throughout 2020 ulfilling financial expectations,” said Kevin M. Bender, president and chief executive officer of Bank of Wolcott. “As a true community bank, our focus remains targeted on the financial needs of our friends and neighbors within the markets we serve.”
Shareholders re-elected James R. Castor, a dentist from Remington, and Jeremy A. Siegle, the bank’s chief financial officer from Monticello, to three-year terms as directors of the company. Castor has served as a director since 2008 while Siegle was initially elected in 2015.
Newly selected to a three-year term as a director of the company was Bartley D. Hickman, of Monticello. Hickman serves as a local realtor and business owner within the bank’s marketplace.
Team member Jennifer Dawson, human resources and marking officer, was recognized for five years of service, while Chris Crabb, vice president and retail banking officer, and Shanna Shepherd, the bank’s operations officer, were recognized for their 10 years of service, respectively.
Sue Hanson, Siegle and Pat Cotner were also acknowledged for their 15 years of respective service to the company. Hanson is an operations specialist while Cotner is a teller in the Monticello office and has announced her plans to retire April 16.
Sue Kanney was recognized for 20 years of service as a teller in the Wolcott office.
Retiring Director Margaret M. Howard was honored for her many years of service. She served as a director for 34 years and has been associated with the company for nearly 54 years, dating back to her initial employment in June 1967.