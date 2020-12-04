MONTICELLO — Kevin Page, Monticello and White County’s beloved voice on WMRS radio, has passed away. He was 64.
Page, who last month won election as White County Commissioner-elect, had been hospitalized at Franciscan Health in Lafayette for more than a month with COVID-19. He made the announcement Oct 30 — just days before the Nov. 3 General Election on his official “Kevin Page for White County Commissioner” social media page — that he had tested positive for the virus.
“I have been isolating at home since I began experiencing symptoms all while staying in contact with my doctor,” he wrote. “After consulting with my doctor yesterday, I was admitted to the hospital due to difficulty breathing. I will miss seeing everyone on Election Day. We will all get through this together! Thank you for your kind words and prayers.”
White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix made the announcement via email around 3 p.m. Thursday that Page had passed.
“It’s with a heavy heart I have learned of the passing of our commissioner-elect Kevin Page,” Mattix wrote. “We all have stories of Kevin and we know what he and his family have meant to our community over the last 30-plus years at WMRS radio. If we measure a legacy of a person by how he treated others, cared for our community and led his family, then there is no question Kevin has checked all the boxes and will rest with our Lord after a difficult few weeks.”
The Page family was reportedly by his side at the hospital Thursday when he died.
WMRS Radio made the announcement of Page’s death on its social media page early Thursday evening, saying, “his life was well lived and he was well-loved.”
“This funny, loving, giving and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his wife and best friend of 43 years, Laura, and his children Brandi (Adam), Robbie (Kristen), and Jaime (Angelo). He was a proud grandfather to Ava, Haley, Paige and Angelo.”
Page and his wife, Laura, moved to Monticello where they started WMRS/Sunny 107.7 FM. The station first hit the airwaves at 6 a.m. March 13, 1989. Kevin served as general manager while Laura was the station’s president.
Page started and continually hosted a popular local show, “The Trading Post,” that airs between 9-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The station also has broadcast local high school and professional sports, including the Indianapolis 500.
Under the Page family ownership, WMRS has won Station of the Year twice — 2006 and 2009 — from the Indiana Broadcasters Association.
“It’s the highest award you can get,” Kevin told the HJ for a story last year marking the station’s 30th anniversary.
Page was heavily involved in the community. He served as emcee of the Wolcott Summer Festival Parade for more than 30 years, the Monon Christmas Parade for numerous years, and the Monticello Lighted Christmas Parade (with Butch Kramer) for more than 10 years.
Page and his family volunteered countless hours and donated tens of thousands of dollars to support community service and nonprofit organizations.
He was a member of the White County Local Emergency Management Planning Committee, which he had done for more than 10 years. He was also a two-term president of the Monticello Kiwanis Club and coached varsity softball for four years at Tri-County High School. He was also a state-certified umpire for three years after his coaching stint.
Before starting the radio station operation in Monticello, Page worked in law enforcement in Louisville, Ky., Shawnee Hills, Ohio, and Monon. He was a certified firefighter/EMT with the Battle Run Fire Department in Marion County, Ohio, and president of the Fireman’s Association.
Prior to moving to Monticello, Page ran a security investigative firm in Columbus, Ohio, and oversaw 500 employees at more than 70 locations around southern and central Ohio.
But it was his ties to the radio station where people knew him best.
“Kevin enjoyed waking up the community for over 30 years on WMRS Radio. He was known for his corny jokes. We will miss his banter with Laura on the Super Trading Post,” the WRMS social media posted stated. “Kevin was really looking forward to being the people’s voice as a White County Commissioner.”
Local residents expressed their grief, along with their condolences to the Page family, via social media.
“Absolutely heartbroken and devastated today upon learning of the passing of my friend, colleague and radio boss Kevin Page,” wrote Todd Shriver, a member of the local sports broadcast team at WMRS. He’s also the K-12 technology coach at North White School Corporation.
“Over 25 years ago, he allowed me to work games on WMRS 107.7 FM in Monticello,” Shriver wrote. “Eventually, he allowed me to organize the sports department (scheduling our football and basketball seasons). (I) always looked forward to seeing (him) early Saturday morning at the Harvest Time and chatting about our weeks.
“Thank you, Kevin, for the opportunities you have provided me. We will continue to carry your legacy forward. Thanks for being a friend, confidant and just one of the best guys in general! RIP!”
Page’s niece, Amy Lashley, posted that he was one of her favorite uncles.
“He had the stupidest, corniest, and when I was older, raunchiest jokes and magic tricks,” she wrote. “He loved his family and grandchildren the most in this world. My heart is broken. Stupid Covid!”
Page’s death also sent shock across the Atlantic Ocean.
“My heart is breaking. Just found out that my good and longtime friend Kevin Page has passed away. I am speechless,” wrote Michiel Adriaansens, financial administrator at ITV Studios in Hilversum, Netherlands. “Kevin, I love you. You gave me a chance to do my own one-time radio show during my first visit to the USA in 1990. You and your wonderful family have remained friends for 30+ years. Thank you for everything. Rest in Peace, my FRIEND.”
As of press time, funeral arrangement had not yet been announced.