WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Main Street Committee has canceled this year’s Winter Wonderland Festival.
The group issued the announcement on the Winter Wonderland Festival’s Facebook page.
“We are disappointed to announce that the Wolcott Winter Wonderland Festival will be canceled for 2020. This difficult decision is due to the increase of COVID cases in our area and the new regulations imposed on White County since moving into red zone status. The safety of our community members are of utmost importance.
“We strongly encourage you to shop locally this Holiday season to support locally owned small businesses.”
The festival was originally scheduled to happen Dec. 5 all throughout Wolcott. Similar to last year where the festival boasted a tree lighting, the Wolcott Main Street House, Breakfast with Santa and the Wolcott Cafe, craft and vender fair and the lantern lighting.
With the cancellations of the Wolcott Winter Wonderland Festival and the Remington Lions Club Christmas Parade, the Wolcott and Remington communities are looking forward to the Remington Fire Department’s annual Pork Burger and Chili Dinner.
The RFD is planning on hosting a free-will, drive-thru dinner, providing a safe and socially distanced way to feed the family and support the community.
The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST at 509 Harrington St., Remington.
There will be no eat-in option.