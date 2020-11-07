WINAMAC — The rural 22-mile Panhandle Pathway out of Winamac is now a national trail.
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced in October that the paved trail now joins more than 83,000 miles of routes for paddling, cycling, hiking and other activities in what’s called the National Trails System — more than 1,300 trails in all.
It joins the Kankakee River National Water Trail, which gained its status in 2016 after volunteers spent eight years marking and mapping 133 miles of the river and then pulling in dozens of letters of support from cities, parks, industry, conservation groups and others — ultimately to improve awareness, safety, access and conservation of the Kankakee.
The Panhandle also joins the lesser-known Witmer Trace Nature Trail inside of Ox Bow County Park near Elkhart, 1.1 miles of dirt and boardwalk that was designated back in 1983.
The status comes without money or staff. It doesn’t make the path a national park. And most trails aren’t in the database, including significant ones. The difference? Someone had to seek out the status.
Tom Anspach, a founding and former member of the board that created the Panhandle Pathway, started to file paperwork a year ago as current board members sought an extra tool to finally connect the path to two big parks at both ends.
Tippecanoe River State Park is just five miles from the northern terminus, and the expansive France County Park is a mere three-quarters of a mile away from the southern tip. Both have camping, trails and water to make for several days of adventures that, if connected, could make the staff of a visitors bureau drool.
“People are calling and wanting to camp at France Park and then ride the trail, but it (the on-road connection) is kind of dangerous,” Anspach says.
But the board has faced persistent hurdles in building a link to either park, with a railroad at the south that has had the railroad’s owners worried about safety and with private landowners at both ends.
For the national status, Anspach filled out forms and needed just three letters of support because the friends group already owns the trail itself.
He and Board President Tom Bawcum say it’s too soon to know if the new status will soften the way forward, though it may add to the number of out-of-town visitors that already have been growing.
A new 29-mile marked bike route on rural roads now links the Panhandle to the 37-mile Nickel Plate Trail between Rochester and Peru.