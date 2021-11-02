MONTICELLO – The Monticello City Council now has a vacancy on its board with the resignation of Ralph Widmer.
“We would like to thank Ralph for his years of service to the city as well as our community,” White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix said via press release. “Ralph plans to travel more and spend time with family. We wish him the best and it is well deserved.”
Widmer’s resignation is effective at midnight Dec. 31.
Widmer has about two years left on his term. People interested in becoming a candidate and finishing the term are encouraged to supply a letter of interest or current resume by Nov. 19 to Mattix.
Interested candidates must be a resident of the City of Monticello (Precinct Union 6) and be in good standing with the Republican Party at the discretion of the Republican chairman.
For more information, call 219-863-2078.