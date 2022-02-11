COVINGTON — Lucas White, president of The Fountain Trust Company, has been nominated to serve as the 2022-23 vice-chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).
The ICBA is a national trade association with a focused mission of advocating on behalf of over 5000 community banks across the United States.
Once elected vice-chairman, White will be in rotation to become the first Indiana banker in the association’s 80-plus-year history to chair the ICBA. Over the next three years, while continuing to serve as president of The Fountain Trust Company, White will travel around the country on behalf of the ICBA, advocating for community banking.
The Fountain Trust Company is a $600 million community bank with locations in Brookston, Burnettsville, Lafayette and Monticello.
White is the fourth generation of his family to serve as president of The Fountain Trust Company. He graduated from Indiana University in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in philosophy and Italian, and is a 2006 graduate of Indiana University-Bloomington Maurer School of Law, where he was awarded the Order of the Coif.
White has served as president of The Fountain Trust Company since 2016 and actively practices law in the family firm of White & White Attorneys LLP.
The ICBA exclusively represents community bankers nationwide. With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute roughly 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties.
White resides in Covington with his wife and three sons.