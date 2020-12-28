MONTICELLO — John Heimlich was recognized Monday by his statewide colleagues as the North District’s 2020 Distinguished County Commissioner of the Year.
The award was presented by Kendall Culp, president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners and president of the Jasper County Commissioners.
Heimlich, president of the White County Commissioners, has served on the board for the last 24 years. He was set to retire Dec. 31 and make way for Kevin Page, who ran for Heimlich’s seat and won the Nov. 3 General Election with nearly 75 percent of the vote. Page unexpectedly passed away Dec. 3 due to complications from contracting COVID-19.
Culp has been a county commissioner in Jasper County for 16 years and was recently re-elected for another four-year term. He sees Heimlich as a mentor.
“He knows the answer whether there’s an attorney present or not,” he said Monday during the White County Commissioners’ special meeting. “I’ve learned a lot from John.”
Culp rattled off a laundry list of accomplishments Heimlich spearheaded during his 24 years. Those include BioTown Ag, a zero-discharge concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) in Reynolds; development of 450 wind turbines within the county, along with its numerous economic development, road use and decommissioning agreements, that have lowered county property taxes; established agreements for solar energy projects; and helped save Indiana Beach in April 2020 from a permanent closure by finding a buyer for the 94-year-old amusement and water park.
The White County Commissioners, under Heimlich’s leadership, worked with Culp and Jasper County to acquire needed water for the development of Mid-America Commerce Park between Wolcott and Remington.
“You look around at what’s happened in the last 24 years in White County – and I certainly don’t know everything that’s going on – but I do know that you’re a leader in alternative energy – especially renewable – beginning with BioTown and, of course, your leadership in wind energy,” Culp told Heimlich. “It takes a lot of collaboration with others to be a good commissioner.”
Along with establishing the commerce park, Culp noted that much work had to go into securing construction of proper infrastructure for drainage, as well as working with economic development in both White and Jasper counties to attract new businesses to grow Mid-America Commerce Park.
“Commissioner Heimlich’s dedication and commitment to the betterment of his county has been exceedingly apparent each of his 24 years of service,” Culp said.
Heimlich did not expect the presentation since it was not listed on the agenda Monday.
“It means more that you are presenting it because I’ve worked with (Culp) for 16 years on a number of projects,” Heimlich said. “When I get an award like this, it’s not because of me, but the commissioners and county council that we’ve had, and the way we’ve worked together to get things done. That’s one thing I will miss when I retire. For the most part, it’s been a pleasure for the last 24 years.”
Heimlich currently serves on the drainage board, board of finance, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, White County Economic Development, White County Child Protection Team, and White County Sick Bank Committee.
“Commissioner Heimlich has focused his heart and soul on making his county a great place to live and raise a family,” said Gayle Rogers, White County auditor.