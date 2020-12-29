MONTICELLO — White County welcomed its new and returning elected officials Tuesday during an inauguration ceremony at the White County Building.
Among the new officials were Brad Woolley, who was elected White County Superior Court judge, and Barbara Nydegger, the new White County Treasurer. Incumbent White County Councilman Casey Crabb rounded out the contingent at Tuesday’s event.
White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix gave the welcoming address and introductions. He also gave some advice about their new positions in the community.
“I want to remind our newly elected officials that you’re not here just to make a living, but to give back to our community – our community who chose you to lead in your respective areas,” he said. “Showing up every 3½ years to a fish fry or a festival won’t cut it any longer. Stay active and engaged, not behind your counter or your office desk.
“I want to wish you all strength, courage and the endless pursuit of what is right for the citizens of White County.”
Noticeably absent was Kevin Page, who was elected to the White County Commission to replace the retiring John Heimlich. Page passed away Dec. 3 due to complications from contracting COVID-19. His name was listed in the program for Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony.
“I think it’s important to remember Kevin Page. He should be standing here with all of you today and taking the oath,” Mattix said. “But God had a different plan for Kevin than we did here on Earth, so let’s remember Kevin and his family today, as well.”
After Nydegger and Crabb took their oaths of office, White County Circuit Court Judge Jason Thompson turned his attention to Woolley, who won his primary election and faced no competition in the general election to replace retiring Judge Robert Mrzlack.
“I look forward to finally being able to work with you as a fellow judge,” Thompson said. “I am confident that this next chapter in your life will be exciting, challenging and among one of the hardest things you will ever accomplish. Be proud of your accomplishments.”
Thompson also passed along some advice he received from Mrzlack nearly two years ago when he took over as Circuit Court judge.
“Stay humble, be patient and courteous with your staff and those appearing before you in the courtroom,” he said. “Make your decisions based upon the law and the facts.”
Incumbents Steve Burton (White County Commission), Art Anderson (County Council) and Jim Davis (County Council) were not present for Tuesday’s ceremony, having been sworn in at an earlier time.