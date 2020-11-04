MONTICELLO — White County saw one of its highest voter participation numbers in recent memory for the Nov. 4 General Election.
All told, 10,509 votes were cast out of 16,901 registered voters — or 62.18 percent. Of those, 3,387 votes were cast Nov. 4, while 1,504 were paper absentee and 5,618 were walk-in absentee.
Compare that to the 2016 General Election that saw 59.07 percent of registered voters cast ballots (10,253 ballots cast out of 17,356 register voters) and the 2018 General Election, which saw a paltry 31.9% of voters cast 5,024 votes out of 15,749 registered voters.
White County
Kevin Page easily won the District 2 County Commission seat by defeating Democrat Darin Griesey 7,510-2,614 — or 74.18% to 25.82%.
Page, who is currently hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19, was unavailable for comment. His Facebook account acknowledged “everyone for their hard work that helped on the campaign.”
According to his daughter, Brandi Page, a hospital nurse told him of his election victory.
“We did it! I’m overwhelmed by the amount of encouragement that I received during this election,” stated Page’s social media post. “We, Kevin and his family, are so thankful for the outpouring of prayers and words of encouragement that our wonderful White County Community has given us over the last few days! We are so blessed to live and work in such a great community!”
Page will take the county commission seat being vacated by longtime public servant John Heimlich.
Those winning the general election that did not face a challenger include: Steve Burton, District 1 county commission; Brad Woolley, superior court judge; and Barbara Nydegger, county treasurer.
Art Anderson, Casey Crabb and Jim Davis will all return to the county council.
State/Federal
Incumbent Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) retained his District 7 state Senate seat from challenger and Monticello resident Tabitha Bartley, 74.59% to 25.41%. Sharon Negele easily defeated challenger Loretta Barnes for State Representative District 13 — 80.97% to 19.03% — and Don Lehe outdistanced his challenger, Alex Sabol, 71.48% to 28.52%, to keep his State Representative District 25 seat.
“With a strong victory, I am looking forward to returning to the Statehouse,” Buchanan said. “My goal is to continue to make good common sense decisions that have a positive impact on Indiana and its future.”
White County voters overwhelmingly chose Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch back to the state capitol for another four years; selected Todd Rokita as attorney general; and supported Jim Baird in his return to his 4th Congressional District seat over challenger Joe Mackey, 73.49% to 26.48%.
And while the nation eagerly awaits the results of the Presidential election, White County voters chose Donald J. Trump over Joe Biden, 70.69% to 27.57%.
Chalmers Town Council
Marcus King, Renee Collier, Herbert Chamberlain, Pam Brown and Patrick Pool were all voted on to the Chalmers Town Council.
Wolcott Town Council
Michael Johnson and Rex Pearson were the top two finishers to make it on the Wolcott Town Council, with 41.22% and 39.77% of the vote, respectively. The late Richard Lynn, who passed away Sept. 19, received 19% of the vote.
Twin Lakes School Board
Michael Godlove will return to the school board after collecting 65.11% of the vote over challenger Steve Snyder’s 34.89% in District 4. John Roscka was re-elected in District 5 after facing no challenger, as was Jeff Milligan in District 3.
Frontier School Board
Stephanie LaOrange and David Rosenbarger were the only two selections, with each making the board.
North White School Board
Scott Denton was selected in Honey Creek Township; Carlene Hunt was chosen in Liberty Township; and James White was picked in Monon Township.
Pioneer School Board
Chandra Felker was chosen in Cass Township; Dennis Herd was selected in Harrison Township; and Lisa Kesling was picked in Noble Township.
Tri-County School Board
Jason Kilmer took the seat for the East District; Rachel Cantrell and Spencer Geib were seated in the West District; and Brandon Schemerhorn was selected for the at-large seat.