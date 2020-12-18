MONTICELLO — The White County United Way is continuing its effort to help local nonprofits that have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
December’s Community Relief Fund recipients include the Tri-County Backpack Program, the Child Care Resource Network (TCCRN) and the Community Wellness Center of Winamac.
The Tri-County Backpack Program received funding so they can purchase additional food, backpacks, and other additional supplies needed to help students who have been impacted by the pandemic.
The Child Care Resource Network (TCCRN) received funding to help them address the lack of licensed, quality child care in Jasper, Pulaski and White counties.
The Community Wellness Center of Winamac received funding so they can continue to provide free community events, educational programming and other activities to families and youth in the community.
The Community Relief Fund was created to first assist any non-profit social service organization serving White, Jasper or Pulaski counties that may be suffering the immediate physical, social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The White County United Way was able to meet these needs, allocating $157,876 to these organizations thus far.
Now, the United Way is focusing on providing financial assistance to help strengthen the overall social service response in the region. The goal is to become more aware of social service gaps in our communities and use resources to both immediately respond and create an environment of lasting change.
The Community Relief Fund is a sponsored project of Indiana United Ways with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc. The White County United Way is in partnership with the Community Foundation of White County, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, and the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Applications for January will be due at midnight Jan. 10, 2021.
Interested organizations should visit whitecountyunitedway.org and download the grant application found on the Community Relief Fund page.
For additional information, contact the White County United Way Executive Director Nikie Jenkinson at whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com or call 574-583-6544.