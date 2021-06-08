MONTICELLO — The White County United Way continues to support local nonprofits by providing funding to organizations in need of financial assistance during the covid-19 pandemic through the Community Relief Fund.
For May, the White County United Way has awarded funding to several local service organizations in the area: CDC Resources, Food Finders Food Bank Inc., Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center, and Ralph & Lillian Fendig Summer Theatre for Children Inc.
CDC Resources received funding to help pay for meaningful and helpful technology for the Intellectual and Developmentally Disabled adults served by their Day Service Programs in Monticello and Rensselaer.
Food Finders Food Bank received funding to support the Senior Grocery program in White County, which provides a box of food each month to seniors facing food insecurity.
Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center received funding for their current programs which include therapeutic riding programs for individuals with cognitive, physical, emotional and behavioral disabilities, and their “Harnessing Horses” program, which is for families in the White County DCS system.
The Ralph & Lillian Fendig Summer Theatre for Children Inc. received funding to pay for the transition of their summer theatre productions to year-long programming. The organization plans to continue virtual and in-person programming for the foreseeable future.
The Community Relief Fund is a sponsored project of Indiana United Ways with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc. The White County United Way is in partnership with the Community Foundation of White County, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, and the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Any non-profit social service organization in White, Jasper or Pulaski counties that may be suffering the immediate physical, social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for assistance through this grant.
Applications for June are due at midnight June 10. Interested organizations should visit whitecountyunitedway.org and download the grant application found on the Community Relief Fund page.
The initial phase of the Community Relief Fund is nearing an end, with all funds anticipated to be spent by July 31. If your organization has considered applying for funding, do not delay application.
For additional information, contact the White County United Way Executive Director Nikie Jenkinson via email at whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com; or call 574-583-6544.