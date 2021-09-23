MONTICELLO — In partnership with Monticello Rotary and Monticello Kiwanis clubs, the White County United Way Coats for Kids program will soon be collecting new and gently used coats to help keep kids warm this winter.
They will be collecting coats, hats, scarves, snow suits, gloves, and mittens of all sizes. Collection dates are Oct. 1-25.
All items will be given away free of charge. Distribution to families in need will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the White County Senior Center, 116 E. Marion St., Monticello.
Items will be collected at the following community locations:
- First Presbyterian Church-Monticello
- United Methodist Church-Monticello
- Christian Church-Monticello
- Zion Bethel Church
- Faith Covenant Fellowship
- Regal Manufacturing
- Marian, Inc.
- Advance America
- United Way Office
To qualify for the program, parents and children must live in White County or attend a White County School. Children newborn to 18 years old may receive items. Parents must show proof of residency. The child must be with parent or legal guardian to receive a coat at the distribution.
No coats will be provided for children who are not present.
If a child is ill or quarantined, people are asked to call for instructions.
For more information on the Coats for Kids program, visit www.whitecountyunitedway.org or call the White County United Way office at 574-583-6544.
This is the 16th year for the Coats for Kids program. Last year, more than 200 coats were given out to those in need in the community, despite COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time.