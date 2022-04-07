MONTICELLO — After a nearly three-year process to deal with COVID-19 protocol and stay in condition for bowling, four two-person White County Special Olympics unified teams recently returned from the National Special Olympics Unified Bowling tournament in Reno, Nev.
They originally qualified for the 2020 tournament but were disappointed when Special Olympics canceled the competition because of COVID-19.
“This has been quite a process,” Vonda Lind explained. “A lot of hard work went into fundraising for the trip and getting ready in 2019.
Lind credited Ryan and Missie Best, of Best’s Bowling Center, for hosting two fundraisers and collecting donations from the community.
“When the trip was postponed, the board of the White County Special Olympics set the money aside for the teams and waited to learn what the protocol would be,” she said. “Meanwhile, the athletes were keeping up their skills and waiting to practice as a team again.”
Amanda Wheeldon, Unified bowler and school nurse for Frontier Community School Corporation, has been involved with Special Olympics for a long time.
“It was crazy when everything was shut down.” Wheeldon said.
It was decided in July 2021 that the National Unified Games would go on, and that’s when the local practices began again. In order to prove they maintained their skill level, the teams had to re-qualify in tournaments within the Special Olympics region in Indiana, among other requirements, Vonda Lind explained.
Dakota Denton and Jackson Danford each said this trip was their first time flying and they had a good time, taking advantage of the hotel swimming pool in the down time.
The bowling results for the White County bowlers are: Dakota Denton and Kathy Denton earned a bronze medal doubles and a silver medal for team; Jackson Danford and Brad Danford earned gold in doubles and gold for team.
Kevin Altman and Jim Lind earned silver doubles and silver team, and Andrew Lind and his sister, Amanda Wheeldon, won gold for doubles and gold for team play.