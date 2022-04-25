MONTICELLO – Two White County students were honored April 22 as 2022 Indiana Regional Academic All-Stars.
The students are Richard Paul Davis, Twin Lakes High School, and Parker F. Smith, of North White Jr./Sr. High School They were among the 50 regional winners chosen, along with 40 others that earned Indiana Academic All-Star status.
Rensselaer Central’s Elizabeth Parrish was among the 40 selected as an Academic All-Star.
Now in its 36th year, Indiana Academic All-Stars is a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP). The students were selected from a field of 277 nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities. The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support provided by DePauw University, and Purdue University, along with corporate partner Inter-State Studios.
The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored. By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives
• Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves;
• Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence;
• Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and
• Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the Regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations:
• Student transcript, with a focus on Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, International
Baccalaureate, and Advanced College Placement classes taken/grades received.
• Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular
activities.
• Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.