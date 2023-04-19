tornado debris off of road.jpg

Debris from the tornado that damaged property on Smithson Road on March 31 has been pushed to the side of the road for cleanup.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

White County Emergency Management Director Chris Springer gave a storm damage update for the March 31 tornadoes which touched down White County and wreaked havoc for hundreds of residents.

During Monday’s joint session of county council and board of commissioners, Springer shared that 44 properties were damaged; nine categorized as major damage, nine minor. Indiana was granted disaster status announced by President Biden last week.

