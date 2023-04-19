White County Emergency Management Director Chris Springer gave a storm damage update for the March 31 tornadoes which touched down White County and wreaked havoc for hundreds of residents.
During Monday’s joint session of county council and board of commissioners, Springer shared that 44 properties were damaged; nine categorized as major damage, nine minor. Indiana was granted disaster status announced by President Biden last week.
“Now, we will be able to get relief funds from FEMA to the families who qualify for the help and recovery begin,” Springer explained. “There will also be low interest loans from the Farm Service Agency to be a stop-gap for the agriculture properties as part of disaster relief resources.”
Economic revitalization area
Diane Brown and Terry Peak came to the White County Council to establish the economic revitalization area for tax abatement at the project site known as Liberty High LLC. Brown works for Kinder Morgan of Houston, Texas, and Peak is the project manager engineer with Kinetrick out of Indianapolis. The project they work on is at the Liberty Landfill in Buffalo and processes the methane gas generated by the trash in the landfill into useful natural gas.
Peak gave a thorough description of each treatment to the methane gas and once its harvested from the landfill and then transported by pipeline to adjust its chemistry until it becomes natural gas of a quality that it can fuel vehicles.
”Currently UPS semis out of Indianapolis is our biggest commercial customer for the fuel produced in the Hoosier state,” Peak stated.
The tax abatement request includes 300 acres at the landfill property, and the equipment used to extract the methane and the salaries of 2 employees for a 10-year period.
This tax abatement was approved unanimously by the council.
Sheriff Bill Brooks asked the County Council to be prepared for some upcoming expenses at the jail. Brooks alluded to the door repairs approved by the commissioners as the first of many things needing attention. Prior to the pandemic, plans were being made to renovate the White County Jail. The building is 25 years old and currently needs an upgrade to the security camera system, and cell door lock systems, to name a view of the concerns.
“Jails are supposed to maintain 80 percent inmate capacity at most,” Brooks stated.”Currently we are nearly maxed.”
He added that while he has been housing overflow inmates from Delphi, he’s put the Carroll County sheriff on notice that when Brooks gets the call White County is too full, Delphi will get the call to transport their inmates.
Council president listened to Brooks’ concerns and then recommended he take this to the County Commissioners and suggest some prioritization with the projects if the finances become too strained.