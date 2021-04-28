CHALMERS – The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Chalmers woman in what they called a possible stabbing and have detained a man for further questioning.
Cheryl Wingate, 64, of Chalmers, was found deceased after deputies and Monticello Fire Department personnel responded at about 3:30 p.m. April 28 to an unspecified residence near Chalmers on a report of a possible stabbing.
Brian Neal, 44, of Chalmers, was located and detained by deputies and transported to the White County Jail. He is being held for further questioning.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the White County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Indiana State Police.
Other responding agencies included the Brookston-Chalmers Fire Department, Brookston Police Department and Wolcott Police Department.
Stay tuned to the Herald Journal as more information becomes available.