White County Sheriff's Department unveils new K-9 training facility

MONTICELLO – The area’s police dogs now have a place to stretch their legs, run, jump and train for the job close to home.
The White County Sheriff’s Department officially unveiled its new K-9 Training Facility with a special ceremony Saturday as a way to thank donors and give them a chance to see the dogs in action.
It’s the first of its kind in White County.
St. Matt White, of WCSD, helped make the 100-foot by 80-foot obstacle course become a reality, with plenty of assistance from fellow deputies and, most importantly, Sheriff Bill Brooks.
“(I) and Deputy (Mark) McKean went through training in Tippecanoe County and, while there, we learned about a facility at the Dayton Police Department,” White said. “I took some photos and we approached the sheriff with the idea to have one here. He said, ‘Hey, it’s great. Make it happen. Let me know what you need.’”
From there, White said he hit the ground running, gathering the needed resources and approaching individuals and businesses seeking help.
White County began its K-9 program in August 2019. It currently has three K-9 officers — Niro, Big John and Storm. White is Niro’s handler, McKean is partnered with Big John, and Sgt. Josh Shoemaker is teamed with Storm. Monticello Police Department’s K-9 Officer Piet — handled at Patrolman Chris Barker — rounds out the local area’s police dog contingent.
Inside the facility, located behind the sheriff’s department office on Hanawalt Street, there are numerous obstacles that involve jumping onto high platforms, over obstacles and through open windows, as well as crawling through and under tight spaces. There’s a swinging bridge to help with balance and agility, and there is even a car door to help train the dogs for various situations.
Because of the COVID-19 health emergency, the project was delayed for several months. White said it was put in motion earlier this year before the pandemic. He added that there were also a couple of “hiccups” in getting some of the necessary materials.
“We got through it. It took a little while longer than we intended,” he said.
Most of the materials were either donated or purchased locally.
“That’s the thing I really wanted was to make sure we obtained materials from local businesses,” White said.
Brooks said White build most of the facility at his home and transported it to the sheriff’s department, where fellow deputies and staff came together and set up the facility in about a day.
“Matt’s kind of humble about this, but he took the lead and the other K-9 officers jumped in to help make it happen,” he said.
The facility is anchored by several spikes but can be moved elsewhere if additions are needed to the sheriff’s department.
“We can move it at any time,” he said. “This whole facility is portable.”
Brooks also credited the White County Council for kicking in a few thousand dollars to make the K-9 facility a reality.
“The county council has been very, very gracious,” he said. “They saw the importance of it.”
White said the facility provides a close-to-home training space for WCSD and is open to any other nearby law enforcement agency with a K-9 program.
“The course has already been used by several other agencies,” he said. “To my knowledge, Monticello, Carroll County and Tippecanoe County have also used it. Having this close to home is huge. If we’re working on the road, we can swing in while we’re on duty, let the dogs stretch their legs and go back out on the streets and hit it.”
White said the facility is open to all active and retired police K-9s.
Some of the obstacles in the facility, he said, are adjustable to meet each dog’s specific capabilities.
“Each dog is different. Some like to have their feet off the ground and some don’t,” White said. “Niro likes having his feet off the ground. He eats it up.”
White said each obstacle was built with treated lumber to ensure its longevity.
The 100-foot by 80-foot space allows officers to train their K-9s on- and off-leash, as well as work on obedience and apprehension training.
“There are a lot of different possibilities,” White said.