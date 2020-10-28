WOLCOTT — A woman from Monon is among three people being held without bond in connection with the discovery of two deceased male bodies inside a residence in downtown Wolcott.
According to White County Sheriff Bill Brooks, the three being held are Breann Cobb, 20, of Monon; Dorian Hale, 20, of Chicago; and Marlin Seay, 19, of Chicago.
They’re each being held without bond on unknown charges. Brooks said White County Deputy Prosecutor Stacey Diener is working on determining exact charges to file at this time.
“Until then, they’re being held on no bond,” Brooks said. “It’s a complicated case and (Diener) is being thorough as to what charges to file.”
Cobb, Hale and Seay are each expected in court Oct. 29 once official charges have been filed.
According to Brooks, the home in the 300 block of Range Street in downtown Wolcott, where the bodies of brothers Matthew Benyon, 20, and Daniel Benyon, 24, were found had “known drug activity.”
“We had information on it in the past, but that’s about it,” he said. “We had no cases on it.”
On Friday, Brooks said Cobb, Hale and Seay were originally persons of interest until police learned information that suddenly turned the trio into suspects.
Brooks said an autopsy on both Benyon brothers was performed Friday afternoon. There has been no information from the White County Coroner’s Office pertaining to the autopsies due to the nature of the investigation, which Brooks said is being treated as a possible homicide.