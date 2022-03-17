INDIANAPOLIS — Twin Lakes, Frontier and Tri-County schools attended the Business Professionals of America State Competition that happened March 13-15 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.
Business Professionals of America is geared for students who want to receive real-world business experience through competition, presentations and team-building activities.
White County will be sending 33 students on to the national competition May 4-8 in Dallas, Texas.
These students are also a part of Region 4-5 who were able to win Region of the Year for the eight consecutive year.
Top two teams in team events qualify for nationals, while the top three in individual presentations and top five in tests will qualify to compete in Dallas.
National qualifying results from the weekend were:
From Tri-County:
- Avery Pritts — First place, Administrative Support Team
- Brynn Warren — First place, Administrative Support Team
- Schelby Schambach — First place, Administrative Support Team
- Hayden Baer — Third place, C++ Programming; and second place, SQL Database Fundamentals
- Jasmine Durando — Second place, Basic Office Procedures and Systems; and First place, Small Business Management Team
- Noah Oilar — First place, Advanced Spreadsheet Applications
- Braylon Gretencord — Second place, Financial Analyst Team
- Korbin Lawson — First place, Administrative Support Team
- Amalee Scheitlin — Second place, Financial Analyst Team
- Ella Culp — Fourth place, Fundamental Word Processing
- Addison Douglas — First place, Small Business Management Team
- Jasmine Province — First place, Small Business Management Team
- Chrisitan Wallace— First place, Small Business Management Team
From Frontier
- Olivia Newcom — First place, Legal Office Procedures and First Advanced Desktop Publishing
- Makenzie Schroeder — First place, Fundamental Desktop Publishing
- Emma Sorensen — Third place, Health Insurance and Medical Billing
- Michael Kruger — First place, Entrepreneurship
From Twin Lakes
- Liam Sternfeldt — Second place, Broadcast News Team; and third place, Digital Media Production
- Grace Morocco — Second place, Broadcast News Team
- Madison Moseley — Second place, Fundamental Desktop Publishing
- Jackson Fry — Second place, Video Production Team
- Jamison Ousley — Second place, Video Production Team
- Angel Aguilar — Second place, Video Production Team
- Caleb Weiss — Second place, Computer Modeling
- Miguel Farias — Second place, Video Production Team
- Richard Davis — First place, Computer Security; and second place, Linux Operating Systems Fundamentals
- Griffin McAtee — Third place, Linux Operating Systems Fundamentals