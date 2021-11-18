MONTICELLO — The familiar annual sight shoppers are accustomed to seeing – and hearing – will soon be gracing several locations in Monticello and Brookston.
The White County Salvation Army plans to kick off its Red Kettle Campaign on Black Friday (Nov. 26) and run through Christmas Eve.
According to Jay Janke, Salvation Army volunteer, the Red Kettle campaign faced numerous challenges a year ago because of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 health emergency.
“The first thing we faced was having to move outside to ring the bells in two of the businesses which in the past had allowed us to be inside,” he said. “The next challenge was that the total number of bell ringers was down significantly.”
Bell ringers are needed to ring during two-hour shifts between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. People will see the red kettles and bell ringers at Kroger, Rural King, Walmart and R&M Foods in Monticello and Brookston.
Volunteers may sign up at RegisterToRing.com or by calling 574-297-8547, Ext. 8.
Janke said there was also a shortage in 2020 of shoppers willing to venture out into the public during the pandemic.
“However, we have such a loving and supportive community that we were able to raise more money than we did the previous year,” he said.
Janke said similar challenges exist again this year for bell ringers, with three of the seven businesses allowing them inside the store.
“The main difference is that we know that going into the bell ringing season and can advertise and promote the locations as being either inside or outside,” he said, “and people can pick which they prefer.”
The Red Kettle campaign is the primary funding source of the White County Salvation Army. The money collected during the Red Kettle Campaign makes it possible for the Salvation Army to assist people in the community throughout the entire year.
Janke said all money, minus a small amount for administrative costs, raised in White County stays in White County. The level of assistance the Salvation Army can provide, he added, is dependent upon the amount of money raised during the bell-ringing season.
“Salvation Army has consistently been the one agency in our community that provides assistance all year long,” he said. “In the past month, we have seen a significant increase in the number of requests for assistance which is, no doubt, connected to the uncertainty of COVID. We are proud of the assistance that we have provided as well as being an outstanding resource for people needing help.”
Donations to the White County Salvation Army may also be sent to P.O. Box 421, Monticello, IN 47960.