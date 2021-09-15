AUGUST 2021
Monticello City Pool, 519 S. Second St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 2: One non-critical violation: Trash can cannot be stored in front of three-bay and hand sink. To be corrected by today.
R & M Brookston, 347 N. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Aug. 3: One critical and three non-critical violations: Labels on several items in Displaymor Reach In, do not have ingredients posted. Entrance to store – insulation needs to be covered; Large air gap on rear entrance door – could allow rodents to enter; Employee not using hair restraint while prepping food. To be corrected by today.
Indiana Lake Supermart, 301 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 3: One non-critical violation: Out of papers used for handling donuts – using package bags to replace. Need to restock with tongs or papers. To be corrected by today.
USA, 401 East US 24, Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 3: Two non-critical violations: White baskets in reach-in chest freezer need to be cleaned – have debris on bottom; Reach-in freezer in prep area – bottom has debris. To be corrected by today.
Kinser’s Bakery, 215 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 4: No violations this inspection.
Manny’s Korner, 733 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 4: No violations this inspection.
Arni’s Pizza, 517 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 5: Two non-critical violations: Floor in storeroom needs repainted before dining room reopen. To be corrected by six months. Both G.E. Reach-in freezers in storeroom need to be cleaned – bottom of both have debris. To be corrected by today.
AJ Petroleum Inc., 201 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 5: Two non-critical violations: White panel, in ice machine, needs cleaned; Floor, underneath shelving in walk-in cooler, needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
HGMG Good to Go, 202 N. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Aug. 6: No violations this inspection.
R & M Monticello, 710 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 9: Two non-critical violations: All refrigeration units must have working thermometers; Carts holding expired foods must be marked as such. To be corrected by today.
Family Express #28, 112 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 9: No violations this inspection.
J & J Roadhouse, Indiana 43 North, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 10: No violations this inspection.
F.O. Eagles, 402 N. Third St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 10: Two non-critical violations: Ceiling fan in prep area needs to be cleaned; Ceiling lights need to be replaced to working order. To be corrected by today.
Capitol Bakery, 1405 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 11: Two non-critical violations: All shelving, in prep area, needs to be cleaned; Need to find common area for personal items. To be corrected by today.
American Legion Post 81, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 12: No violations this inspection.
White County Jail, 915 Hanawalt St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 16: No violations this inspection.
Lakeshore Drive In, 100 Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 16: No violations this inspection.
Wendy’s, 1064 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 17: No violations this inspection.
Monical’s, 912½ S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 18: Three critical, 10 non-critical and eight repeat violations: No beard restraint on prep worker; Bottles of cleaner not properly labeled; No hair restraints on employees. To be corrected immediately. Debris on floor next to pizza ovens; Hand sink in prep area has buildup of black substance near handles; All equipment in prep area are extremely dirty; Walls and floors in prep area are extremely dirty; Dates and labels are not being properly used in any of the refrigeration units; Floors and walls in dishwashing area are extremely dirty; Amana Reach-in freezer has large amount of buildup and extremely dirty; All equipment on inside are extremely dirty; Storeroom floor needs swept and trash disposed of; Outside entrance needs to be kept cleans at all times. To be corrected immediately.
Monticello Senior Center, 116 E. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 19: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 834 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 23: Two non-critical violations: Floors have extreme amount of debris in some areas of the store; Some aisles in the store are very cluttered with overstock and boxes. To be corrected by today.
Dollar General Store #20807, 303 W. Second St., Burnettsville; Inspected Aug. 24: One non-critical violation: Aisleways are very cluttered with merchandise on floor. To be corrected by today.
G.J. Gill, 105 W. Second St., Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 25: No violations this inspection.
Oak and Barrel, 927 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 26: No violations this inspection.
Top Notch Brookston LLC, 113 Third St., Brookston; Inspected Aug. 27: Five non-critical violations: Kitchen ceilings and walls need to be repainted; Store needs to be thoroughly cleaned; Shelves for stove need to be stored off the floor; Finish cleaning grease off vent system; Any equipment not being used for the restaurant must be removed. To be corrected before opening.
Top Notch Brookston LLC, 113 Third St., Brookston; Inspected Aug. 30: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Permit issued on this date.
Monical’s, 912½ S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 30: Five non-critical violations: Equipment in pizza prep area needs cleaned on a daily basis; Food items and empty boxes lying on floor in walk-in cooler; Front entrance needs cleaned on daily basis; Outside of entrance needs swept once a week; Salad in reach cooler need to be dated and labeled for use. To be corrected by today.
Whyte Horse Winery, 1510 S. Airport Road, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 31: No violations this inspection.