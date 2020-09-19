R & M Brookston, 347 N. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Aug. 3: One critical and one non-critical violation: Bottles of cleaners being stored in hand sink. Corrected. Air gap on back entrance service doors – could allow rodents to enter. To be corrected in one week.
Good To Go, 202 N. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Aug. 5: Three non-critical violations: Interior of ice machine has build-up on white panel; Walk-in cooler/walk-in freezer; floors need to be cleaned – trash thrown away. To be corrected by today. All items, in walk-in cooler/freezer need to be six inches off floor.
Capitol Bakery, 1405 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 5: No violations this inspection.
Wendy’s, 1064 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 5: One non-critical violation: Walk-in freezer, floor has debris. To be corrected by today.
USA Reynolds, 401 E. US Hwy 24, Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 6: No violations this inspection.
G.J. Gill Inc., 105 W. Second St., Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 6: One critical violation and three non-critical violations: Fried foods, chicken, potatoes, mushrooms, tacos being held at 100 degrees fahrenheit. To be corrected immediately. Cloth towel being used to cover deep fryer; No visible thermometer in black reach-in — location dishwashing area; Microwave at beverage counter needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Indiana Lake Supermart, 301 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 7: No violations this inspection.
AJ Petroleum, Inc., 201 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 7: Three non-critical violations: Floor in walk-in cooler has debris and all items must be six inches off floor; Must have clear pathway outside walk-in cooler; Must have clear access to hand sink, mop sink and three-bay sink. To be corrected by today.
R & M, 710 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 10: One critical and one non-critical violation: Several wiping towels being stored on counters with raw meats being prepped for sale. To be corrected by today. No sanitizing buckets in use in meatpacking and prepping area. To be corrected by today.
Boca Mart/Noble Romans, 8452 W. 600 S., Wolcott; Inspected Aug. 10: One critical and two non-critical violations: No hand soap at employee hand sink in prep area. To be corrected immediately. All cleaning products need to be stored in same area; No paper towel at employee hand sink in prep area. To be corrected by today.
Family Express #28, 112 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 11: One non-critical violation: Debris under storage racks in walk-in cooler. To be corrected by today.
American Legion Post 81, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 1: One critical and two non-critical violations: Spray bottle not marked with contents. To be corrected by today. Reach-in freezer in storeroom has no visible thermometer – storeroom; Light in walk-in cooler not properly working. To be corrected by today.
Manny’s Korner, 733 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 12: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 834 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug; 12: Three non-critical violations: Main shopping floors need to be swept and cleaned; All units of refrigeration need to have visible thermometers. To be corrected by today. Air gap on rear service door. To be corrected by two weeks.
J & J Roadhouse, St. Hwy 43, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 14: No violations this inspection.
Arni’s Pizza, 517 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 17: Three non-critical violations: Blue shelving in walk-in cooler needs to be cleaned; Bottom shelf of two reach-in refrigerator and freezer need to be cleaned; Hallway floor at back service door entrance needs to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Kinser’s Bakery, 215 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 18: No violations this inspection.
White County Jail, 915 Hanawalt St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 19: No violations this inspection.
Monticello Senior Center, 116 E. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 24: No violations this inspection. Not serving at this time due to COVID restrictions.
Monical’s, 912 ½ Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 25: One critical and six non-critical violations: No dating and labeling for seven-day in and out is not being implemented anywhere in store. To be corrected by today. Reach-In Amana refrigerator/freezer, needs defrosted and cleaned; Chest freezer, Amana, needs cleaned; Floor in walk-in cooler needs cleaned; Storeroom is very disorganized — many items are on the floor; Reach-in coolers in prep area need cleaned. Debris on bottom; All equipment is dirty on the outside coolers, microwaves, prep areas. To be corrected by today.
Whyte Horse Winery, 1510 S. Airport Rd., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 27: Three non-critical violations: Cotton towels being used to air dry dishes on; Shelving and other items outside kitchen/prep area need to be moved to accommodate for refrigerator. To be corrected by today. Prep area needs to be moved into kitchen/dishwashing area. To be corrected by 30 days.
Monical’s, 912 ½ Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 28: One critical and seven non-critical violations: Food prep worker not wearing gloves while preparing ready to eat food; Wall beside ice maker needs cleaned and maintained; Storeroom floors has excessive amount of trash on floor; Any items in storeroom not being used to maintain the business needs to be removed; Ice machine, white panel, needs to cleaned; Lights in ceiling, in storeroom, do not have shields; Salads and salad dressings not being dated or labeled; Pizza prep unit, outside, is very dirty needs cleaned and maintained regularly. To be corrected in one week.
F.O. Eagles, 402 N. Third St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 31: One non-critical violation: Microwave needs cleaning. To be corrected by today.