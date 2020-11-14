El Rancho Mexican Grocery, 1415 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 29: Six non-critical violations: Air gap on rear entrance door needs to be repaired before opening; Front service desk needs covering as to make it smooth and easily cleanable; All unused equipment must be removed before opening; Rack to be put in place to hold and air dry mops between use; Three-bay sink and hand sink must be sealed to the wall with caulk; all refrigeration units must have visible thermometers. To be corrected before opening.
Springboro General Store, 10721 S. Springboro Rd., Brookston; Inspected Oct. 1: One non-critical violation: No certified food handler on site. Will be working on getting within six months. To be corrected by six months.
Casey’s #1916, 1506 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 1: One critical and two non-critical violations: Unmarked plastic spray bottle; contents need to be marked. To be corrected by today. Freezer on south end of building: Floor has debris; No certified food handler on site. To be corrected by three months.
Monon Pizza Pub, 106 E. Fourth St., Monon; Inspected Oct. 2: Two non-critical violations: Debris on vent fan above prep area. To be corrected by today. Air gap on rear entrance door in storeroom. To be corrected by 30 days.
Best’s Bowling Center, 208 Rickey Rd., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 6: No violations this inspection.
Casey’s #3470, 102 W. Broadway St., Monon; Inspected Oct. 6: Three non-critical violations: Containers holding condiment toppings for donuts need to be labeled and dated; Floor in walk-in freezer needs to be cleaned; Mop, in storeroom, needs to be hung to air-dry between use. To be corrected by today.
Green and Beans, LLC., 602 W. Fisher St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 6: No violations this inspection.
Arby’s, 826 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 7: Five non-critical violations: Floor around fryer area is very greasy – debris under and around fryers as well; Floor in walk-in freezer has debris; No paper towels at employee hand sink; Handle, on prep counter door A, has a lot of build-up underneath; Interior of lower unit at prep counter A needs cleaned and repaired. To be corrected by today.
Subway, 701 S. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Oct. 7: Three non-critical violations: No food handler’s certification is posted; Exposed insulation in storeroom – Need to replace ceiling tiles. To be corrected by one week. Frozen meat in bags is not being stored 6 inches off floor.
Healthies of Monticello, 1013 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 7: No violations this inspection.
Casey’s #3663, 310 S. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Oct. 8: Two non-critical violations: Cups holding sauces are not dated and labeled for use – location walk-in cooler; Brooms, dust mops, etc. need dedicated location for storage.
Willoughby’s Country Crossroads, 214 W. Second St., Reynolds: Inspected Oct. 13: One non-critical violation: Insulation and other items not related to restaurant operation. To be corrected by 30 days.
Brandywine Complex, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 13: No violations this inspection.
Esmeralda’s, 204 W. Rickey Rd., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 14: No violations this inspection.
Hoosier Pete, 1510 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 15: Two non-critical violations: Interior of ice machine needs cleaned; Reach-in cooler holding milk needs visible thermometer. To be corrected by today.
El Rancho Mexican Grocery, 1415 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 16: One non-critical violation: Store needs to be finished cleaning and stocked before final inspection. All violations from previous inspection have been corrected.
Cazadores, 111 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 19: No violations this inspection.
#1 Taco Express, 212 W. Ricky Rd., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 20: Three non-critical violations: Any unused equipment in the building should be removed; Dates and labels should be on trays of small cups of condiments; Mops should be stored to air dry between use. To be corrected by today.
Skipper’s, 919 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 21: No violations this inspection.
Roots Eatery & Pub, 114 N. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Oct. 21: Two non-critical violations: Containers in prep bar need to be changed every morning; Hood has build-up of grease. To be corrected by today.
Abe’s Pizza, 234 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 22: One non-critical violation: Ceiling tile needs to be replaced over Hobart Pizza Dough Maker. To be corrected by today.
Wolcott Café and Catering, 201 N. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Oct. 26: Three non-critical violations: Shelves, holding can goods, need recovered. To be corrected by 30 days. All items in reach-in Coke cooler must be dated and labeled for use. To be corrected by today. Counter in dining area needs to be cleared of items not necessary for use in restaurant.
El Tapatio, 1407 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 27: No violations this inspection.
Monticello Pizza King, 804 W. Fisher St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 28: No violations this inspection.
El Rancho Mexican Grocery, 1415 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 30: Permit issued on this date.