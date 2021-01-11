Nancy’s Mexican Grocery, 102 E. Fourth St., Monon, Inspected Nov. 23: Three non-critical violations: Floor in meat prep area needs to be cleaned; Walk-in cooler holding several food items that do not pertain to operation of the store. To be corrected by today. Any items not being used by the store must be removed. To be corrected by 30 days.
Nancy’s Taqueria, 102 E. Fourth St., Monon, Inspected Nov. 23: One non-critical violation: Ceiling tiles in dining area need to be repaired. To be corrected by 30 days.
Jackson Street Pub, 121 W. Third St., Brookston, Inspected Nov. 24: No violations this inspection.
Am Vets Post 91, 219 Northwestern Avenue, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 1: No violations this inspection.
Burger King, 1107 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Dec. 17: No violations this inspection.