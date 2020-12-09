MONTICELLO — The White County Recorder’s Office will close to the public until further notice. The office is tentatively scheduled to reopen Dec. 21.
The office officially closed to the public on Dec. 7.
The Recorder’s Office will continue to process recordings during the closure. Processing times may be longer than usual. County Recorder Lori Austin asks that people continue to use e-recording. She added that mail will be collected daily and processed as quickly as possible.
Updates will be posted on the County Website: www.whitecountyin.us