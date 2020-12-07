MONTICELLO — White County’s top legal officer says he’s not been getting cooperation from a local law enforcement agency in obtaining information his office needs to prosecute cases — and he’s asking for help to get it.
Prosecutor Robert Guy told the White County Commissioners and County Council on Monday morning that the White County Sheriff’s Department is refusing to hand over information the prosecutor’s office needs — and usually receives — to move forward with cases.
“We are required to provide discovery (evidence) to defense attorneys,” Guy said. “We have to give them what we have. It’s a requirement under law.”
The law to which Guy is referring is known as the Brady Rule, a US Supreme Court ruling in 1963 (Brady v. Maryland) that requires prosecutors to provide the defense with any exculpatory evidence that could materially affect a verdict or sentence. Indiana law abides by the Brady Rule.
To do that, Guy said they need the cooperation of law enforcement agencies to provide the information they collect so the prosecutor’s office can comply with evidence discovery laws. Information includes things such as reports, photographs, video, statements, physical evidence and the like.
Guy made references to White County Sheriff Bill Brooks without specifically naming him during the meeting.
“This is the sixth sheriff that I have worked with and the first time we’ve ever had a problem getting information that is required to be given to us so that we can give it to defendants and defense attorneys upon their request,” he said. “It’s very frustrating that we have an elected official who is standing in the way of our criminal justice system.”
Brooks did not have a comment Monday morning, but told the Herald Journal he will respond “after we have fully reviewed the statements of the prosecutor.”
Guy said he had requested jail video of the booking process for a recent offender, whose attorney requested it through his office. Instead, he said the sheriff’s department responded via email that it would no longer comply with the requests without a subpoena.
“We have always been able to get the jail video of the booking process,” he said. “For some reason, the sheriff’s department will no longer provide those to us.”
Guy said his office began issuing subpoenas for the requested information and only one of the requests were filled.
On Monday morning, Guy said a member of his staff checked on the status of subpoenas that should have been fulfilled by Dec. 4 only to find a motion submitted by Lewis Kappes, an Indianapolis-based law firm, asking on behalf of the White County Sheriff’s Department to “quash” the subpoenas.
“This really puts me in an awkward position when we cannot comply – and we are required to by law – with the discovery process for criminal defendants in these cases,” Guy said. “It also makes me concerned with what else we are not getting if we can’t get what we’re requesting by subpoena.
“We’re supposedly on the same side.”
Guy said preparing subpoenas has created more work than what is necessary.
“(That) means we’re not doing some of the work that we’d like to be doing,” he said. “Instead, we’re preparing subpoenas, making sure we have the cases that match so that we can get the information we want.”
Guy, who has served in the prosecutor's office for 34 years, said he has sought guidance from numerous colleagues statewide, including fellow prosecutors and defense attorneys.
“They have never seen a case where the sheriff’s department – a law enforcement agency – won’t comply with the information that a prosecutor’s office is requesting … so we can prosecute our case.”
Guy said he was “embarrassed” to stand before the council and commissioners asking for their help, adding that many cases either won’t get filed or will be dismissed if his office can’t get the information it needs.
“The courts won’t allow us to try cases by surprise,” he said.
White County Commission President John Heimlich said the board and Attorney George Loy would look into the matter.
"Public safety is very important to a community," Guy said. "If we cannot properly prosecute our cases, the community is going to suffer."
