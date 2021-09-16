MONTICELLO — White County’s coffers received a boost earlier this month after it conducted its delinquent property tax sale, officials said Sept. 16.
According to a press release from the White County Treasurer’s Office, the county netted $390,512 from 161 properties either paid prior to or sold at the sale. The 161 parcels had all taxes, penalties and costs paid in full.
The sale, conducted Sept. 2 by Indianapolis-based SRI Inc. on behalf of White County, offered 35 parcels to 12 bidders. SRI conducts tax sales in more than 100 counties in Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Louisiana and Iowa.
"Tax sales are a necessary function of county government,” White County Treasurer Barbara A. Nydegger said. “It is only fair to the people who pay their property taxes every year to pursue those who do not pay."
Each of Indiana’s 92 counties are required to conduct a property tax sale for those real estate parcels in which the owner fails to pay the taxes from the prior year’s first property tax bill installment.
A tax lien on the property may be sold to satisfy the tax obligation to the highest bidder. The owners of properties sold at the tax sale have one year to pay the delinquent property taxes, costs and penalties to keep the property.
One property did not sell, according to Nydegger, which means the county commissioners will acquire a tax lien and may offer the property to the public at a future sale.
"It is our ultimate goal to return these properties to the tax rolls as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said White County Auditor Gayle E. Rogers. “Property owned by people who pay their property taxes ensures our local government services are fully funded."
For more information on property tax sales, visit www.sriservices.com.