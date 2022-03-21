MONTICELLO — Poll workers will now receive a $50 across-the-board raise in the stipend they receive when they work during the primary and general elections.
The White County Council, along with the Board of Commissioners each granted unanimous support for the stipend raises, which was brought before the two governing bodies March 21 by White County Clerk Laura Cosgray.
“I do appreciate the support from the Council and Commission,” she said. “Our election workers are a vital asset to the success of our election. Increasing the stipend will help us secure enough poll workers for the upcoming election and hopefully keep them coming back during each election cycle.”
The raise request was prompted by inflation and recent gas price hikes, along with the clerk’s office’s inability to find poll workers. It was an especially exacerbated issue during the COVID-19 health emergency.
“We haven’t raised the stipend in some period of time,” County Council President Butch Kramer said. “When I (worked elections), it was a pain in the neck to find poll workers. I would not be averse to (a raise).”
The per diems for precinct election and absentee voter boards will all increase by $50, effective immediately.
On the precinct election board, the inspector will now receive $225 per day, up from the previous $175 per day. The judge will receive $200 per day, up from the previous $150, and poll clerks, assistant poll clerk and the central count team will now receive $175 per day, up from the previous $125 per day per diem.
Members of the absentee voter and travel boards, along with ABS ballot counters, will all receive $105 per day. In past years, each received a $12.35 per hour stipend. The increase to $105 per day equates to $13.12 per hour (for eight hours at the clerk’s office) and $15 per hour (for seven hours) for satellite workers who must travel from Brookston to Monticello.
Boards that are sent to voters’ homes are entitled to a per diem and mileage, which is determined by the county’s fiscal body.
Councy Council member Matt McKean asked Cosgray how the new stipend compared to what other counties offer their poll workers. She replied that it was "about average" and comparable to other rural counties.
The council and commission also granted Cosgray’s request to boost the per diem for meals and training. The stipend for meals increased from $14 to $20 while the training per diem rose from $25 to $35.
Cosgray told the governing boards that Republicans currently have 54 poll workers for election day across six sites. That averages, she said, from six to eight workers per location, except for the Knights of Columbus poll location in Monticello, which will have 16 poll workers.
Cosgray said her office still must find 20 Democrat poll workers. Those interested in working the polls for the Democrats are encouraged to call Cosgray at the clerk’s office.