MONTICELLO — The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has awarded a $250,000 grant to eligible businesses in White County for their COVID-19 Response Program: Phase 3.
Eligible businesses must meet 51% low-to-moderate income requirement and be outside of the Monticello city limits, but within White County's boundaries.
Eligible businesses also must have less than 100 employees, and have been established and operational within White County boundaries since April 1, 2020.
The maximum award for a designated recipient is $10,000.
The purpose of the grant is to help businesses retain low-to-moderate jobs. The awarded funds may be applied to 1) working capital; 2) continue operations; or 3) support remote work.
Applications may be obtaind at the White County Economic Development office, 124A N. Main St., Monticello, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline to submit the completed application is 3 p.m. June 25. Only one application per White County business.
For more information, contact Debbie Conover at 574-583-6557.