MONTICELLO — Patriotism was present with the cooperation of the various veterans’ organizations, Mitch Billue, superintendent of the Monticello Parks Department worked together to set the stage and the Monticello Fire Department hung the new garrison size American flag that was unfurled down the east side of the White County Government Building.
Zach Wolf played bagpipes and shared Amazing Grace.
Grace Fry, Twin Lakes grad and a music major at Ball State sang the National Anthem.
The program was led by Jim Snowberger, commandant of the Marine Corps League, serving Carroll and White Counties, and the day was truly showing cooperation in the act of remembrance and solace for the veterans lost.
The first Memorial Day was named such during the American Civil War when General John A. Logan gathered with Union soldiers to remember members of Union Army who were lost, taking place in 1868.
Mayor Cathy Gross reminded those in attendance to take moments of remembrance for the lives of those who lived, fought and paid the ultimate price for the protection and freedom of the country.
Each speaker told of a segment of the Memorial Day history or teachable moments about family or friends. Nathan Baker spoke of explaining Memorial Day to his 12-year-old son.
Snowberger explained that his unit of the Marine Corps League is named for his childhood best friend Michael Walters who lived about a mile from Snowberger in the Pittsburg area of Carroll County. Walters graduated from Delphi High School in 1967 and immediately joined the Marines. Walters was scheduled to return home July 9, 1969 and was killed by mortar fire on patrol July 5, 1969.
Walters’ sister Leanne Aldrich is the last surviving member of their family, and she was quoted as retelling remarks she had with her father in an article that was printed in the Carroll County Comet in 2016.
“My father was bothered that when we who knew Michael had all passed away, there would be no one to keep his memory alive,” Aldrich stated. This statement stuck with Snowberger and when the Marine Corps League was formed, he spoke with Aldrich and her family for permission to name the unit of the league as the Michael Walters Memorial Detachment 1411, guaranteeing Michael’s memory will live on for his service to our country.
Among the services the Marine Detachment provides are Toys for Tots, Honor Fight, Wreaths Across America, Memorial Day ceremonies, and flag retirement ceremonies.
“We do Eagle Scout ceremonies, and two scholarships are given in Mike’s name to a student from Twin Lakes and Carroll County,” Snowberger concluded, ”keeping his name alive.”
Before the solemn name reading ceremony, Butch Kramer, Army veteran and president of the White County Council, sang America the Beautiful, with his grandson Rheece leaning in close by.
After the names of veterans from World War 1 to current conflicts were read, the White County Color Guard performed the volley of three for a 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of "Taps."