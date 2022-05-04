WEST LAFAYETTE — Dave Nichols, formally of Brookston, received the Purdue Animal Science Distinguished Career Award at Purdue University.
The ceremony took place April 28 at Purdue.
Nichols was a 1973 graduate of Frontier High School and received a bachelor of science degree from Purdue University in 1976.
He then went to Kansas State University and received his master's and doctorate degrees and became a staff member at Kansas State in 1981.
While at Purdue, Nichols was a member of Ag Council, Omicron Delta Kappa, Block and Bridle, Farmhouse Fraternity, and a member of the 1976 Livestock Judging Team. In 1981 he joined the faculty at Kansas State as a state extension swine specialist.
In 1983 Nichols moved to a teaching/research position. In 1998, he became undergraduate teaching coordinator for the department.
Nichols and his wife, Anita, have two children (Drew and Amy), one grandchild. They own and operate A&D Angus Ranch near Manhattan, Kan.