Nichols

Dave Nichols, of Manhattan, Kan., and formerly of Brookston, received the Purdue Animal Science Distinguished Career Award on April 28.

 Courtesy photo

WEST LAFAYETTE — Dave Nichols, formally of Brookston, received the Purdue Animal Science Distinguished Career Award at Purdue University.

The ceremony took place April 28 at Purdue.

Nichols was a 1973 graduate of Frontier High School and received a bachelor of science degree from Purdue University in 1976.

He then went to Kansas State University and received his master's and doctorate degrees and became a staff member at Kansas State in 1981.

While at Purdue, Nichols was a member of Ag Council, Omicron Delta Kappa, Block and Bridle, Farmhouse Fraternity, and a member of the 1976 Livestock Judging Team. In 1981 he joined the faculty at Kansas State as a state extension swine specialist.

In 1983 Nichols moved to a teaching/research position. In 1998, he became undergraduate teaching coordinator for the department.

Nichols and his wife, Anita, have two children (Drew and Amy), one grandchild. They own and operate A&D Angus Ranch near Manhattan, Kan.

This story contains original reporting by the Herald Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support.

A subscription to the Herald Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos