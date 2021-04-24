Fatal crash

BROOKSTON — A White County man was killed Friday night in a head-on crash with another vehicle about a mile east of Brookston.

Aaron Jackson, 30, of Brookston, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

According to Indiana State Police, Jackson was driving west on Indiana 18 about 8:30 p.m. Friday near County Road 150 East when his 2009 Nissan Maxima crossed the center line for an undetermined reason. The car struck a 2018 Ford Escape that was headed east.

The driver and a passenger in the Escape were taken to a Lafayette-area hospital. Police did not provide their names because next of kin had not yet been notified about the crash.

ISP is continuing their investigation into the crash.

