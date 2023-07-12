INDIANAPOLIS — New state laws supporting Hoosiers and backed by State Reps. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) during the 2023 legislative session are now in effect.
“As a newly elected representative, I was eager to support creating more earn-and-learn partnerships between local schools and businesses to help skill up our high school students,” Culp said. “Now there is more flexibility for work-based learning and credentials to count toward graduation requirements.”
Most legislation passed during the recent session took effect at the beginning of the state’s new fiscal year on July 1. Under the state’s newly passed state budget, taxpayers are expected to save an estimated $430 million over the next two years via tax relief passed during the legislative session. Thanks to the acceleration of individual state income tax cuts, hardworking Hoosiers will have one of the lowest rates in the nation by 2027.
Indiana’s K-12 spending makes up about half of the state’s $44.6 billion budget, and lawmakers supported increasing student funding by 10% over the next two years. In addition, parents will no longer pay textbook and curricular fees.
“These new laws will make Indiana a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Negele said. “We worked hard to address a wide range of issues like increasing mental health treatment options and supporting a diverse energy plan that looks out for Hoosier consumers.”
Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws:
Increasing High School Relevancy Culp said to boost the number of career-ready students, those in grades 10-12 can soon use Career Scholarship Accounts to pay for career training or industry-recognized certification while in high school. Additionally, the state will review graduation requirements to better accommodate work-based learning experiences. Public high schools will host annual career fairs to encourage connections between students and employers.
Supporting a Diverse Energy Plan Indiana’s new statewide energy plan is based on five pillars, including reliability, resiliency, stability, affordability and environmental sustainability. Negele, co-author of House Enrolled Act 1007, said to ensure the dependability of future energy sources, utilities will also have to increase their electric generating capacity to cover demand within their territory even in extreme weather events.Increasing Mental Health Treatment
Law enforcement will have the ability to refer low-risk, non-violent individuals suffering from a mental illness, or impairment from drugs and alcohol to the nearest mental health facility instead of the county jail. Individuals will not be turned away due to an inability to pay for services. Local mental health and addiction referral programs will also be available to help those who are incarcerated get treatment.
Lowering Health Care Costs
Aylesworth said in an effort to lower patient and employer costs, there will be greater transparency and oversight of Indiana’s largest hospital systems through a new Health Care Cost Oversight Task Force. Health care costs will be further contained by prohibiting billing practices that often result in a higher hospital price being charged for nonhospital-based services. Physicians will also receive more support for starting an independent practice, which could increase health care options and lower costs. Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws now in effect.
Culp represents House District 16,which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.
Negele represents House District 13,which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.