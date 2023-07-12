Legislators news

INDIANAPOLIS — New state laws supporting Hoosiers and backed by State Reps. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) during the 2023 legislative session are now in effect.

“As a newly elected representative, I was eager to support creating more earn-and-learn partnerships between local schools and businesses to help skill up our high school students,” Culp said. “Now there is more flexibility for work-based learning and credentials to count toward graduation requirements.”

