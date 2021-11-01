WHITE COUNTY — New listings in the current housing market are down 5.4% compared to last year, according to the White County Association of Realtors.
But even though new listings are down, total closed sales are up 4.6% and the media sales price grew 3% from $165,000 to $170,000, according to Aaron Ruemler, president of the association.
He added that the percentage of original list price versus selling price also grew 0.9% to be 97.1% of list price.
“The White County housing market continues to grow and the need for more houses on the market is dire,” he said. “Many buyers are finding themselves in multiple-offer situations where they are competing against many other buyers for the same home.”
Ruemler said even though buyers are paying high prices for homes, it’s still a “great time” to buy with interest rates being the “lowest they’ve ever been.”
“White County is also a favorable market for first-time home buyers because our location is eligible for USDA financing, which is 100% financing,” he said.
Ruemler added that people who are thinking about selling their home should do so now while the iron is hot.
For more information, contact one of the many realtors located throughout White County.