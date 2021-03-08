February 2021
F.O. Eagles, 402 N. Third St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 2: One non-critical violation: Vents in ceiling have small amount of build-up – Location kitchen prep area. To be corrected by today.
Good to Go, 202 N. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Feb. 2: One critical and two non-critical violations: Freezer in storeroom is not working. Holding several spoiled items. Needs to be removed immediately. To be corrected by today. All items in walk-in cooler and freezer must be six inches off floor; All refrigeration units need visible thermometers. To be corrected by today.
A.J. Petroleum, 201 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 3: No violations this inspection.
R & M, 347 N. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Feb. 3: Five non-critical violations: Towels being used to stores sliced meats on. Corrected. No sanitizing buckets to store wiping towels in between use; Walk-in cooler next to kitchen – ceiling motor unit has excess debris; Rear exit door has large gap will allow rodents to enter at produce area; Exposed insulation in produce area and front entrance to store. All to be corrected by today.
Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 South, Wolcott, Inspected Feb. 4: Six non-critical violations: Whirlpool reach-in needs cleaned; Two chest freezer need to have air flow between product; Small chest freezer needs defrosted; Utility room still very dirty and un-organized; Microwave needs to be on solid stand – Front lobby. To be corrected by today. Ice cream machines to be used this summer or removed. To be corrected by six months.
Oak and Barrel, 927 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 5: One critical and one non-critical violation: Mark spray bottles for content. To be corrected by today. All temperature measuring devices must be visible. To be corrected by today.
Indiana Lake Supermart, 305 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 8: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 834 N. Main St., Inspected Feb. 9: Two non-critical violations: Rear entrance door has air gap; Handle broken on reach-in freezer. To be corrected by 30 days.
Wendy’s, 1064 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 9: No violations this inspection.
Family Express #28, 112 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 10: Two non-critical violations: Several items in walk-in cooler and other parts of the store are being stored directly on the floor; No visible thermometer in Hatco hot holding. To be corrected by today.
Monticello Senior Center, 116 E. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 10: No violations this inspection. Note: Closed may re-open in March 2021.
Capitol Bakery, 1405 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 11: Four non-critical violations: All cooking and other items must be stored six inches off floor; Walls behind prep table and flour bins have build-up; Vent above ovens has build-up of debris; Any unused equipment needs to be removed from store. To be corrected by one week.
Oak and Barrel, 927 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 11: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Permit issued on this date.
Arni’s Pizza, 517 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 11: Three non-critical violations: Rear entrance door has large air gap; Ceiling tiles need to be replaced in rear store room; Plastic cover on light fixture is broken – needs replaced. To be corrected by 30 days.
Manny’s Korner, 733 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 12: No violations this inspection.
USA, 401 E. US Hwy 24, Reynolds: Inspected Feb. 12: Three non-critical violations: Taco shells need to be stored in covered container; Food items, that are being stored in reach-in freezer that are not made in the restaurant need to be discarded; All food items are to be stored in food grade containers. To be corrected by today.
American Legion Post 81, 405 E. Washington, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 17: No violations this inspection.
Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 South, Wolcott, Inspected Feb. 18: Two non-critical violations: Walk-in cooler has several items on floor. Needs cleaned and all items six inches off floor; Storeroom floor needs swept. To be corrected by today. Permit re-issued on this date. Inspections will be done on a monthly basis.
Kinser’s Bakery, 215 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 19: No violations this inspection.
R & M Monticello, 710 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 22: Three non-critical violations: Several ceiling tiles throughout the store are missing, broken or need replaced; Lighting in reach-in coolers and reach-in freezer on west walls is not properly working. To be corrected by six months. Matting in meat department displays need to be replaced. To be corrected by today.
J & J Roadhouse, Indiana 43 North, Brookston; Inspected Feb. 22: No violations this inspection.
GJ Gill Inc., 105 W. Second St., Reynolds; Inspected Feb. 24: Three non-critical violations: Motor oil bottle being stored in hand sink in prep area; White cloth towels being stored on counters and covering food items; No sanitizing buckets available for use. To be corrected by today.
Monical’s, 912½ S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 24: Six non-critical violations: Bottle of chemical cleaner being stored on food prep table; Round cardboard pizza trays being stored directly on floor in storeroom; Floor in storeroom is extremely dirty; Hand sink next to storage rack is extremely dirty; Container holding red sauce, in prep area, is extremely dirty; Microwave, in prep area, is extremely dirty. All to be corrected by today.
White County Jail, 915 Hanawalt, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 25: No violations this inspection.
Whyte Horse Winery, 1510 S. Airport Road, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 26: One non-critical violation: All food items, taken from original containers, must be dated and labeled for use. To be corrected by today.