MONTICELLO — In an effort to reduce its staff's exposure to COVID-19, White County's health department will close its building for the next two weeks.
The closure began Nov. 16 and may reopen Nov. 30, pending the virus situation.
According to a press release issued through White County Emergency Management Director Chris Springer, the health department will have limited staff available via telephone to perform essential functions. All necessary meetings will be conducted via electronic means.
Health department officials said current and accurate information is available on White County Health Department social media channels (Facebook); its website, https://wchd.whitecounty-in.us/; the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website, www.coronavirus.gov; or the Indiana State Department of Health, www.in.gov/coronavirus.
For vital records, visit https://www.in.gov/isdh/26754.htm
People who have questions should call any of the following numbers: Immunizations: 574-583-1502, COVID-19: 574-583-1500, Health Inspections: 574-583-1501, Environmental Officer: 574-583-2436.